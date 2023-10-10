Guardiola’s Ghosts: Can City Bounce Back After Arsenal Shock?

The North Rises: Arsenal and Man City’s Approaching Tussles

The curtain fell this Sunday, and a script that many had come to know by heart suddenly changed. Arsenal’s late drama against Manchester City has lit the touch-paper for the 2023/24 Premier League title.

Guardiola’s Ghosts

While Manchester City, under the meticulous eyes of Pep Guardiola, had established quite the reputation for putting the Gunners in their place, football’s love for unpredictability shone brightly when Gabriel Martinelli found the net. Twelve was the unlucky number for City, as their domineering streak came to an unexpected halt.

Where does this leave the title race? Arsenal, rejuvenated and revitalised, now stand shoulder to shoulder with their North London neighbours, Tottenham. And while last season’s flavour might have been more about an unexpected Arsenal ascent, this season it’s a tale of their consolidation.

A Crucial October for Both Teams

The calendar after the international break isn’t going to be any kinder. The impending onslaught of fixtures demands attention, not to mention the ever-present prayer for injury-free returns.

Arsenal’s October- November Fixtures:

Spectacular isn’t the word when you look at Arsenal’s next challenges. The wind in their sails post their triumph against City may face turbulence.

21/10/23 – A trip to Stamford Bridge to lock horns with a Chelsea side, potentially in their element under Pochettino.

– A trip to Stamford Bridge to lock horns with a Chelsea side, potentially in their element under Pochettino. 24/10/23 – A European evening with Sevilla, seeking redemption after their recent managerial upheaval.

– A European evening with Sevilla, seeking redemption after their recent managerial upheaval. 28/10/23 – Hosting Sheffield United, who seem to be skirting with relegation early on.

– Hosting Sheffield United, who seem to be skirting with relegation early on. 01/11/23 – A Carabao cup clash away at West Ham, ensuring potential squad rotation.

– A Carabao cup clash away at West Ham, ensuring potential squad rotation. 04/11/23 – The trip to Newcastle – never an easy fixture.

– The trip to Newcastle – never an easy fixture. 08/11/23 – Another dance with Sevilla, but this time at home.

Manchester City’s Imminent Battles:

Guardiola’s men have their own mountains to climb, particularly after the recent jolt.