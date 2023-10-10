Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Dave Hendrick: 'Declan Rice's best game for Arsenal so far'

Dave Hendrick: ‘Declan Rice’s best game for Arsenal so far’

By Amelia Hartman
EPL Index’s Two Footed Podcast – Daily Roundup with Dave Hendrick

On today’s episode Dave looks at the weekends Premier League football, with big results up and down the league, and of course more VAR nonsense! He then looks at the news and gossip!

Declan Rice’s best game so far for Arsenal? Dave explains why.

