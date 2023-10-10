Report: Man United’s Latest Contract Saga Takes Unexpected Twist

Manchester United’s Move: Wan-Bissaka’s Future

As Manchester United’s performance remains in the spotlight this season, there’s another storyline unfolding behind the scenes.

Amidst the hustle and bustle of the Premier League, the Red Devils are reportedly in the midst of discussing a new contract for right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, as Football Insider has recently divulged. Although the 25-year-old’s contract runs out by the close of the 2023-24 campaign, there’s a clause allowing Manchester United to extend it by another year. However, the winds seem to be blowing in a different direction with chatter suggesting a brand-new, long-term contract could be on the horizon.

Wan-Bissaka’s Changing Fortunes

His journey in the red jersey hasn’t always been smooth sailing. Upon Erik ten Hag’s takeover, the former Crystal Palace prodigy wasn’t an immediate first choice. But time has a way of shifting narratives. By the end of the 2022-23 season, Wan-Bissaka’s prominence grew, becoming an indispensable part of the team’s setup.

Yet, the new season hasn’t been kind. With only five appearances due to a hamstring injury sustained against Brighton, his absence has been palpable. Diogo Dalot, having sealed his own long-term commitment to the club earlier, has stepped into Wan-Bissaka’s boots.

It’s worth noting that since his £50million move from Crystal Palace in 2019, the English right-back has donned the Manchester United crest 165 times, finding the back of the net on two occasions.

The Bigger Picture at Old Trafford

While Aaron’s future is under discussion, the club’s current form raises eyebrows. With a mere 12 points from eight league encounters and stumbles in their Champions League pursuits against powerhouses like Bayern Munich and Galatasaray, the pressure is mounting. Still, the recent 2-1 victory over Brentford after trailing shows a glimmer of the fighting spirit that the Red Devils are renowned for.

In a club with a legacy like Manchester United’s, every move is magnified. And as the saga of Aaron Wan-Bissaka unfolds, fans will be watching intently.