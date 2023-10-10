Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League Start: Historical Analysis

Tottenham Hotspur’s Record-Breaking Start: A Sign of Premier League Glory?

Rising From the Summer’s Heat

To say it was a rollercoaster summer for Tottenham Hotspur fans would be an understatement. The North London club saw significant transformations in terms of both managerial and player personnel. There was a palpable mix of disappointment, anxiety, and ultimately hope. When the possibility of bringing Julian Nagelsmann or Arne Slot evaporated, spirits were soon lifted with Ange Postecoglou stepping in.

A fresh chapter beckoned, and it came with the signature of James Maddison, Guglielmo Vicario, and a solid partner for Cristian Romero – Micky van de Ven. But it wasn’t all sunshine. The transfer window had its shadows, primarily cast by the departure of Harry Kane, an icon of Spurs. Many felt Brennan Johnson, despite his potential, couldn’t fill those boots. The depth in key roles, post the transfer period, left many skeptical.

Yet, as the 2023/24 Premier League season unfolds, Tottenham’s engine under Postecoglou purrs louder than ever, defying every expectation.

A Premier League Start Like No Other

In a twist of fate, Yves Bissouma’s theatrics against Luton seemed to signal the end of Spurs’ enchanting run. But then, football is a game of surprises. Tottenham had just pulled a rabbit out of the hat with a controversial VAR-assisted win against Liverpool, and when the chips were down at Kenilworth Road, Maddison stepped up. A sublime cut-back cross from the Englishman saw Van de Ven netting the winner.

Such resilience from a team that has seen more tactical and personnel upheavals than most Premier League sides is admirable. It’s not just any start; it’s their best ever. Through eight games, Tottenham Hotspur tops the Premier League, racking up 20 points – a first in their Premier League history, mirroring the brilliance of their 1960/61 double-winning campaign.

Chasing Premier League Gold: A Realistic Dream?

With such an astonishing start, is it too ambitious to believe that the Premier League trophy could be within reach? History, it seems, is smiling down at the Lilywhites. In the annals of Premier League seasons, 28 teams have recorded 20 or more points in their first eight games. Impressively, 11 of these clinched the title.

Equally significant is Tottenham’s enhanced prospects of securing a Champions League spot for the next season. Historically, 93% of teams in such a commanding position after eight games finish in the top four. Only Newcastle (1994/95) and Aston Villa (1998/99) were the exceptions.

The Premier League’s Elite Starters

Season Team Points through eight games Finish 1994/95 Newcastle 22 6th 1994/95 Nottingham Forest 20 3rd 1995/96 Newcastle 21 2nd 1996/97 Liverpool 20 4th 1998/99 Aston Villa 20 6th 1999/00 Man Utd 20 1st 2002/03 Arsenal 20 2nd 2003/04 Chelsea 20 2nd 2003/04 Arsenal 20 1st 2004/05 Arsenal 22 2nd 2004/05 Chelsea 20 1st 2005/06 Chelsea 24 1st 2007/08 Arsenal 20 3rd 2008/09 Chelsea 20 3rd 2008/09 Liverpool 20 2nd 2008/09 Arsenal 20 4th 2009/10 Chelsea 21 1st 2011/12 Man City 22 1st 2011/12 Man Utd 20 2nd 2012/13 Chelsea 22 3rd 2014/15 Chelsea 22 1st 2017/18 Man City 22 1st 2017/18 Man Utd 20 2nd 2018/19 Man City 20 1st 2018/19 Chelsea 20 3rd 2018/19 Liverpool 20 2nd 2019/20 Liverpool 24 1st 2022/23 Arsenal 21 2nd 2022/23 Man City 20 1st 2023/24 Tottenham 20 – 2023/24 Arsenal 20 –

This table reflects the records of teams in the Premier League who have achieved 20 or more points through their first eight matches.

While Tottenham’s journey is still in its early chapters, there’s an air of optimism in North London that hasn’t been felt in years. Whether they lift the Premier League trophy or not, this Spurs side under Postecoglou is one to watch.