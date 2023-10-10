Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League Start: Historical Analysis

Tottenham Hotspur’s Record-Breaking Start: A Sign of Premier League Glory?
Rising From the Summer’s Heat
To say it was a rollercoaster summer for Tottenham Hotspur fans would be an understatement. The North London club saw significant transformations in terms of both managerial and player personnel. There was a palpable mix of disappointment, anxiety, and ultimately hope. When the possibility of bringing Julian Nagelsmann or Arne Slot evaporated, spirits were soon lifted with Ange Postecoglou stepping in.
A fresh chapter beckoned, and it came with the signature of James Maddison, Guglielmo Vicario, and a solid partner for Cristian Romero – Micky van de Ven. But it wasn’t all sunshine. The transfer window had its shadows, primarily cast by the departure of Harry Kane, an icon of Spurs. Many felt Brennan Johnson, despite his potential, couldn’t fill those boots. The depth in key roles, post the transfer period, left many skeptical.
Yet, as the 2023/24 Premier League season unfolds, Tottenham’s engine under Postecoglou purrs louder than ever, defying every expectation.
A Premier League Start Like No Other
In a twist of fate, Yves Bissouma’s theatrics against Luton seemed to signal the end of Spurs’ enchanting run. But then, football is a game of surprises. Tottenham had just pulled a rabbit out of the hat with a controversial VAR-assisted win against Liverpool, and when the chips were down at Kenilworth Road, Maddison stepped up. A sublime cut-back cross from the Englishman saw Van de Ven netting the winner.
Such resilience from a team that has seen more tactical and personnel upheavals than most Premier League sides is admirable. It’s not just any start; it’s their best ever. Through eight games, Tottenham Hotspur tops the Premier League, racking up 20 points – a first in their Premier League history, mirroring the brilliance of their 1960/61 double-winning campaign.
Chasing Premier League Gold: A Realistic Dream?
With such an astonishing start, is it too ambitious to believe that the Premier League trophy could be within reach? History, it seems, is smiling down at the Lilywhites. In the annals of Premier League seasons, 28 teams have recorded 20 or more points in their first eight games. Impressively, 11 of these clinched the title.
Equally significant is Tottenham’s enhanced prospects of securing a Champions League spot for the next season. Historically, 93% of teams in such a commanding position after eight games finish in the top four. Only Newcastle (1994/95) and Aston Villa (1998/99) were the exceptions.
The Premier League’s Elite Starters
|Season
|Team
|Points through eight games
|Finish
|1994/95
|Newcastle
|22
|6th
|1994/95
|Nottingham Forest
|20
|3rd
|1995/96
|Newcastle
|21
|2nd
|1996/97
|Liverpool
|20
|4th
|1998/99
|Aston Villa
|20
|6th
|1999/00
|Man Utd
|20
|1st
|2002/03
|Arsenal
|20
|2nd
|2003/04
|Chelsea
|20
|2nd
|2003/04
|Arsenal
|20
|1st
|2004/05
|Arsenal
|22
|2nd
|2004/05
|Chelsea
|20
|1st
|2005/06
|Chelsea
|24
|1st
|2007/08
|Arsenal
|20
|3rd
|2008/09
|Chelsea
|20
|3rd
|2008/09
|Liverpool
|20
|2nd
|2008/09
|Arsenal
|20
|4th
|2009/10
|Chelsea
|21
|1st
|2011/12
|Man City
|22
|1st
|2011/12
|Man Utd
|20
|2nd
|2012/13
|Chelsea
|22
|3rd
|2014/15
|Chelsea
|22
|1st
|2017/18
|Man City
|22
|1st
|2017/18
|Man Utd
|20
|2nd
|2018/19
|Man City
|20
|1st
|2018/19
|Chelsea
|20
|3rd
|2018/19
|Liverpool
|20
|2nd
|2019/20
|Liverpool
|24
|1st
|2022/23
|Arsenal
|21
|2nd
|2022/23
|Man City
|20
|1st
|2023/24
|Tottenham
|20
|–
|2023/24
|Arsenal
|20
|–
This table reflects the records of teams in the Premier League who have achieved 20 or more points through their first eight matches.
While Tottenham’s journey is still in its early chapters, there’s an air of optimism in North London that hasn’t been felt in years. Whether they lift the Premier League trophy or not, this Spurs side under Postecoglou is one to watch.