Report: Premier League Star Set for Record Earnings?

Manchester City’s Bold Move to Secure Haaland

City’s Countermove against Madrid’s Advances

In the ever-evolving world of football, Manchester City are making strategic manoeuvres to ensure they retain their ace striker, Erling Haaland. The blue side of Manchester is gearing up to present an enticing offer to the Norwegian, a deal that might extinguish Real Madrid’s burning interest.

Last season, Haaland demonstrated his prowess by netting a staggering 36 goals in just 35 Premier League appearances. He’s kicked off the current campaign in a similar vein, finding the back of the net eight times in as many matches.

Behind the Curtain: Haaland’s Scoring System

Interestingly, when deciding on his next footballing destination post-Borussia Dortmund, Haaland and his father (City’s former midfield dynamo, Alfie) devised a unique points-based system. Madrid, despite their rich history and appeal, were nudged to second place. The continued presence of Ballon d’Or laureate Karim Benzema might have played a significant role in this decision. Yet, the Spanish giants’ allure is hard to dismiss, and their interest in Haaland has remained consistent.

The Intricacies of the Contract

According to Football Transfers, Haaland’s current Manchester City contract, which extends till 2027, encompasses a €200m release clause. This clause diminishes yearly throughout the contract’s span. Understanding the weightage of such a clause, especially to clubs like Real Madrid, City is purportedly gearing up to offer Haaland a wage hike, an extended year in his contract, and the pivotal removal of the release clause.

Such alterations in the contract could propel Haaland’s earnings, placing him above City’s current top earner, Kevin De Bruyne. A massive £600,000 a week might be on the cards for the prolific striker.

Real Madrid’s Ambitions

While the revised contract terms aim to deter Real’s interest, the Spanish club’s intentions remain clear. To secure Haaland’s signature, they might have to eclipse the existing world transfer record, currently held by Neymar’s monumental 2017 shift from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, valued at €222m. Madrid’s current top scorer, Jude Bellingham, albeit a formidable talent, operates from the midfield. With Benzema having transitioned to Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League, Haaland is undoubtedly on Madrid’s radar.