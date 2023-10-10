Report: Bavarian Stalwart on City’s Radar for 2024?

Man City’s German Pursuit: The Kimmich Conundrum

On the Horizon: A Bavarian Decision Awaits

In the backdrop of European football’s continually evolving theatre, Manchester City sets its sights on a prized act from the heart of Bavaria. The stage is set for 2024, according to 90min, the blue side of Manchester could intensify their courting of Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich.

As the final 18 months of Kimmich’s illustrious spell at the Allianz Arena approach, murmurs of a prolonged stay or a poignant exit become increasingly audible.

Past Whispers and Present Deliberations

Months have passed since whispers echoed through footballing circles about Kimmich’s potential Bavarian departure, sending tremors of excitement across Europe’s footballing elite.

While Man City was quick to declare their admiration, Bayern Munich’s stance was unyielding: the German maestro wasn’t for sale. Yet as seasons change, the then 28-year-old’s deliberations evolve. Should ink not grace a new Munich contract, the Bundesliga titans might find themselves contemplating an unforeseen sale.

Kimmich: A Guardiola Prodigy and City’s Ambition

Man City’s affection for Kimmich isn’t mere infatuation. It’s rooted in history, with the German having flourished under Pep Guardiola during the latter’s Bundesliga sojourn. Recognised among the globe’s midfield masters, Kimmich’s dual ability to shift to defence further amplifies his allure.

Lest we forget, Kimmich’s brilliance shone brightly even in Bayern Munich’s 4-1 aggregate defeat to City in the previous season’s Champions League quarter-final.

While City’s midfield landscape has evolved – welcoming Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic and Wolves’ Matheus Nunes – the quest for augmentation persists. It’s worth noting, the English giants did entertain thoughts of Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, but destiny had Madrid scribbled all over it.

In Other City News: The Phillips Puzzle

Simultaneously, the Etihad behemoth contemplates a potential exit path for Kalvin Phillips come January. The Leeds United prodigy, acquired for a hefty £42m, has seen limited minutes, making his future in Manchester increasingly speculative.