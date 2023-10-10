Report: Barcelona’s Next Free Transfer Target from Liverpool?

Barcelona’s Gaze Turns to Anfield Midfield Maestro

Winter Transfers: Clubs Fine-Tune Their Strategies

The faint whispers of January’s transfer dealings are starting to be heard across the footballing spectrum, even as European clubs remain busy laying out their strategies. At the heart of this narrative is Liverpool, who might be contemplating bolstering their ranks, particularly if the title chase heats up as the season matures.

ESPN’s Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens have shed light on Barcelona’s midfield ambitions. The Catalan outfit is said to be scouting for defensive midfield reinforcements.

Manager Xavi’s Wishlist: Two Players, One Familiar Face?

Barcelona’s revered manager, Xavi Hernandez, apparently has a couple of Premier League midfielders on his radar. While Arsenal’s Jorginho has grabbed headlines, it’s the inclusion of Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara that’s intriguing for the Reds’ faithful.

Having made the switch to Merseyside in 2020 for a fee rumoured to be around £20 million, Thiago’s journey has been less than smooth. Although no one can question the former Bayern Munich star’s raw talent and footballing intellect, his persistent fitness woes have raised eyebrows.

Remarkably, Thiago’s last appearance in the iconic red jersey traces back to May. The midfielder, now 32, took to the operating table during the summer recess, addressing what has been termed a ‘chronic hip issue’. According to Transfermarkt.com, injuries, ailments, and fitness hiccups have sidelined Thiago for a staggering 82 Liverpool matches.

Clock Ticking on Contract: What Lies Ahead for Thiago?

Adding to the plot is the rapidly ticking clock on Thiago’s contract, set to expire in the balmy summer of 2024. This contractual backdrop makes him a tantalising prospect for clubs scouting free transfers from January 2024 onwards.

Earlier murmurs from the corridors of Anfield hinted at a reluctance from the club’s top brass to hand Thiago a renewed contract, attributing this hesitance to his checkered fitness record. This sentiment seems somewhat at odds with Jurgen Klopp’s evident admiration for the Spanish maestro. Reflecting on Thiago’s innate skills, Klopp mused over the summer, “You don’t have five million players like this on the planet. Only a few who see things earlier than anyone else and have the technical ability to not only see it but get the ball there as well.”

With Barcelona potentially in the mix, the coming months could witness intriguing developments around Thiago’s Anfield journey.