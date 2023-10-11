Bayern’s Star Still Bleeds Tottenham Colours?

England’s Pride, Tottenham’s Heart

Leaving the shores of England, Harry Kane made his way to Bayern Munich in a sizzling £100m move. The prime objective? A silverware-laden career. But as the fates of football would have it, his former grounds are making quite the noise in the Premier League.

A Flourishing Start in Bavaria

Munich is treating Kane with open arms. It’s a city of culture, festivity and, not to forget, a bit of football magic. Kane’s adaptation in Munich has been swift on the pitch. Goals, assists, and wins – it’s all in a day’s work for him.

Yet, the English talisman quips about the challenging German lessons, sharing a light-hearted confession: “German lessons – he has only managed four sessions – are going slowly but enjoyed beer and sausages with part of Oktoberfest.”

On the topic of the beautiful game in Germany, he remarked, “With most football teams, a lot of the routines are the same. Little stuff like Champions League nights, away nights, after the game we have a big dinner with the sponsors… Obviously it’s great when you win but I can imagine it’s pretty brutal [when you lose].”

It’s evident that Kane is relishing his new journey. But a little piece of his heart, it seems, still beats for Tottenham.

Tottenham, Through Harry’s Eyes

Now, according to the Daily Mirror, Kane couldn’t help but express his enduring passion for Tottenham, “It’s great to see. The manager is doing great for them with the way they’re playing. The fans are right behind the team.”

Harry, as if whispering to the winds reaching North London, continued, “I’ll always keep an eye on Spurs and the Premier League… I have made it clear my whole career I am a Tottenham fan and I would love to see Tottenham do well. There is no other team in the Premier League I would want to win than Tottenham.”

Yet, professionalism requires its dues, and Kane clarifies, “I have to be respectful to Bayern Munich… I have got to put all my attention on Bayern Munich and to make us as successful as possible.”

From Tottenham’s Grounds to Munich’s Lights

There’s no escaping it. The symbiotic relationship between a player and his former club, especially one as profound as that between Kane and Tottenham, will always spark questions, discussions, and hopes.

Kane encapsulated this sentiment: “So, I know there will be questions, particularly when Tottenham are doing well. Of course, I hope they do as well as possible but my main attention is where I am now and trying to perform for Bayern.”

As seasons change, as players move, the essence of the game remains unchanged. Harry Kane, with his feet firmly on Bavarian soil, still manages to cast a shadow on the Premier League, all thanks to the legacy he left at Tottenham.