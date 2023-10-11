Zouma’s West Ham Impact: Talks of a New Deal Emerge

Zouma’s Rise at West Ham: A New Deal on the Horizon

A Stalwart in Claret and Blue

The echoes of his footsteps resonate on the pitch at the London Stadium. Kurt Zouma, the robust 28-year-old defender, has not only settled in but truly found a home with West Ham. Following his transfer from Chelsea in the summer of 2021, Zouma’s impact has been nothing short of profound.

His influence became particularly conspicuous in the club’s Europa Conference League campaign last season. Stepping up post the group stages, Zouma played a pivotal role, missing only a single game in the knockout rounds. This was a season where the Hammers’ dreams of hoisting silverware turned into tangible reality.

The Trust of the Gaffer

This term, Zouma’s form has been exemplary, a testament to which is the fact that he hasn’t missed a minute of Premier League action. David Moyes, the man at the helm of West Ham, has shown immense trust in the French international. Elevating him to the captaincy role post the exit of Declan Rice last summer underscores Moyes’ belief in Zouma’s leadership qualities.

Moreover, with over 70 appearances in Claret and Blue, and a recent goal to secure victory against Luton, Zouma’s stock is undoubtedly on the rise.

Securing the Future

While West Ham are reportedly in discussions with several pivotal squad members regarding contract extensions, the buzz around east London suggests that Zouma is the latest in line to be presented with renewed terms.

Such an offer would solidify his status and importance at the club. And as reported by Team Talk, the Hammers are already laying down the foundation for further contract discussions with Zouma.