Report: Premier League Club Eye Big Return for Ex-Red Devil

De Gea in West Ham’s Crosshairs Amidst Fabianski’s Departure Rumours

The West Ham Proposition

West Ham are seriously considering bringing David de Gea back to Premier League prominence, According to Football Transfers. With the Spaniard exploring options back home, sources intimate that discussions have already taken place between the Hammers and de Gea’s team. It’s believed an 18-month deal for the upcoming January window is on the table.

The Goalkeeping Situation at London Stadium

The East London club’s first-choice keeper, Lukasz Fabianski, is reportedly eyeing an exit. Simultaneously, Alphonse Areola, another vital cog in the West Ham goalkeeping department, is said to have attracted a lucrative bid from a mysterious Saudi Arabian club. This has left a potential void at the London Stadium, and David de Gea might just be the perfect fit.

A Manchester Reunion

After an illustrious 12-season tenure at Old Trafford, de Gea parted ways with Man Utd. Talks over an extension with the club reached an impasse, and he exited as a free agent. However, fans caught a glimpse of the seasoned goalkeeper in Manchester recently. He was in attendance for the Man Utd Women’s Champions League tie against Paris Saint Germain at Leigh Sports Village. Interestingly, his presence in Manchester also brought forth whispers of a potential re-signing, especially with Andre Onana’s shaky start to his United journey.

Supporters have compared Onana’s recent performances, particularly in the Champions League, to de Gea’s legacy, suggesting the new addition has yet to match the Spaniard’s prowess.

Further fuelling speculation, de Gea shared an Instagram update, casually lounging near a tennis court, marking his location as Manchester. Sources believe the Spaniard was back to address matters concerning his Hale residence, located on the outskirts of Cheshire.

Whether West Ham’s interest materialises into a formal agreement remains to be seen, but the prospect of seeing David de Gea defend another Premier League goal is certainly a tantalising one.