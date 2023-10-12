Old Trafford Whispers: What Players Really Think of Ten Hag

Red Devils in Turmoil: Unravelling the Ten Hag Conundrum

Football, by nature, can be as tumultuous off the field as it is on it. And nowhere is that drama more evident right now than at Old Trafford, where Manchester United’s season has been anything but smooth sailing. The recent tussle between manager Erik ten Hag and winger Jadon Sancho is just one of many storylines that have captured headlines and set tongues wagging.

“Not Having Him” – Old Trafford’s Whispered Unrest

There’s always a risk when broadcasting locker room whispers, as Alan Brazil on talkSPORT highlighted in a conversation with co-host Ally McCoist. The revelations, though yet to be officially confirmed, suggest a deep-seated unrest within the squad.

Brazil mentioned, “Do you know what Ally – this is only what I heard from a United player who told someone we know very well. He said, the players are not having the manager, they’re not having him, definitely not.”

And McCoist’s reply was equally telling: “I tell you one thing, you can guarantee, it’s still not right there, is it?”

“A Man Utd player told someone I know well that they are not having the manager!” 😱 “Apparently they’re disgusted with the way he treated Ronaldo, & Sancho works hard!” Alan Brazil reveals he’s heard the #MUFC players are NOT happy with Erik ten Hag. 👀 pic.twitter.com/aEZ8TeZXrY — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 11, 2023

Ten Hag and Sancho: A War of Words

In a recent public statement, Sancho urged fans not to believe everything they read, indirectly addressing his manager’s comments about his training performance. “Please don’t believe everything you read! I’ve been a scapegoat for a long time which isn’t fair!”

Ten Hag’s viewpoint is crystal clear: Sancho needs to perform consistently in training to earn his spot. “On his performance on training we didn’t select him. You have to reach the level every day at Manchester United,” he retorted.

Rumours suggest that the rift between the pair might see Sancho on his way out in the January transfer window, especially after the winger’s bold confrontation with the manager post his omission from the squad against Arsenal.

The Ronaldo Exodus: From United to Saudi

But it’s not just Sancho that’s made headlines. The charismatic Ronaldo’s dramatic departure from United, post a revealing interview with Piers Morgan, saw him openly criticise the club, the Glazers, Ten Hag, and even his team-mates. The fallout? Ronaldo trading the Premier League for the burgeoning Saudi league, marking the beginning of a trend where many stars have since moved to the Middle East.

United’s Path Forward

Despite the off-field drama, United remains a footballing powerhouse. The recent victory against Brentford, courtesy of Scott McTominay’s brilliance, is a testament to their on-field potential.

As for Ten Hag, only time will tell if he can mend fences and guide this illustrious club back to its winning ways. The January transfer window might just be a pivotal point in this ongoing saga.