West Ham and Brentford Eye Bundesliga Goal Phenom

West Ham and Brentford: In Pursuit of Stuttgart’s Goal Dynamo

Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy is not just any striker; he’s a goal phenomenon. In the bustling arenas of the Bundesliga, his presence resonates with every thundering goal. Such is his prowess that Premier League stalwarts like West Ham and Brentford have sat up and taken notice.

A Season to Remember

Within a mere seven outings this season, the 27-year-old talent has carved his name in gold, with an astonishing 13 goals. If his prolific form wasn’t headline-worthy already, consider this: he’s had hat-tricks against the likes of Mainz and Wolfsburg, and doubles against Bochum, Freiburg, and Darmstadt. These are not mere goals; they’re statements. The kind that has thrust Stuttgart to a commendable second spot, with only Bayer Leverkusen outranking them.

A Journey from Rennes to Stuttgart

It was only this summer that Guirassy decided to put pen to paper for Stuttgart, committing to a three-year stretch. The decision came after an impressive 11-goal haul in the 2022/23 Bundesliga season, post a loan spell from Rennes. And scouts? They’ve been nothing short of magnetised by his on-field antics.

Outshining the Best

To say Guirassy has been in form would be an understatement. He’s moved beyond the shadows of greats like Robert Lewandowski, even overshadowing the likes of Harry Kane’s early figures at Bayern Munich.

Premier League Attention

As per reports by 90Min, both West Ham and Brentford have been actively deploying scouts to monitor Guirassy’s game. But they’re not alone. Crystal Palace and Bournemouth are also in the mix, strategising their moves for the impending January transfer shuffle.

A Glimpse Beyond Europe

It’s not just Europe that’s beckoning Guirassy. The Saudi Pro League, known for its lavish spending, has its eyes set on him, given their track record of roping in football giants such as Benzema, Mane, Mahrez, and Kessie.

What Lies Ahead?

While Stuttgart’s stance on relinquishing their star player this January remains shrouded in mystery, one would wager they’d want to retain this goal machine. After all, with him in their ranks, European dreams seem all the more tangible.

In tracing his roots, Guirassy’s journey began at Laval, weaving through clubs like Auxerre, Amiens, and Rennes.