Harry Kane Shares Thoughts on Tottenham’s Rise

Kane’s Resounding Support for Spurs Post-Departure

A Look Back at Kane’s Tottenham Legacy

Harry Kane, renowned for his prolific form in front of the goal, has always been synonymous with Tottenham. With a commendable record of 280 goals spanning various competitions since his debut Europa League goal in 2011, Kane’s association with Spurs is nothing short of legendary. His efforts didn’t go unnoticed, as evidenced by the three Premier League Golden Boot awards that now adorn his trophy cabinet. However, the team narrowly missed out on premier silverware, securing positions as Premier League runners-up in 2017 and almost clinching the Champions League title in 2019.

Spurs in the Post-Kane Era

There were whispers and concerns in football circles about Tottenham’s trajectory after Kane’s departure. The ace striker’s move to Bayern Munich was seen as a pursuit of the illustrious trophies that eluded him during his time at Spurs. But, Tottenham, under the leadership of Ange Postecoglou, seems to have silenced critics. Postecoglou, celebrated for his stints with Celtic, has rejuvenated a Spurs side that saw tumult last season. After a series of strategic changes, Spurs have emerged at the zenith of the Premier League table post eight matches. With European distractions off the table, could a Premier League title or an FA Cup win be in the cards?

Kane’s Affectionate Nod to His Former Club

Despite switching allegiances, Kane’s love for Spurs remains undiminished. In a recent interaction with the press during his England duties, Kane expressed his unwavering support for Tottenham. “Throughout my career, I’ve been vocal about my Spurs affinity. It’s heartening to witness their resurgence. The gaffer is charting the right course, and the fanbase’s backing is evident. Tottenham’s success over the past years has been inconsistent, but I remain optimistic about their prospects”, said the striker.

Kane further added, “In the Premier League, my allegiance, barring professional commitments, remains with Tottenham. While I owe my dedication to Bayern Munich, my soft corner for Spurs is undeniable. I harbour hopes for Tottenham’s success, but my current focus is on delivering for Bayern.”