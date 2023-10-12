From Captain to Sidelines: The Maguire-United Saga Continues

England’s Star Faces Uncertainty at Old Trafford

Harry Maguire, once an unshakeable pillar in Manchester United’s defence, now finds himself at a crossroads under the stewardship of manager Erik ten Hag. The story emanates from the Daily Mail, highlighting the crux of Maguire’s conundrum: remain a part of a club he adores or seek new pastures where his talents can shine unabated.

From Captain to Sidelines

Relegated from the coveted captaincy and starting once in the Premier League this season only due to a slew of injuries, Maguire’s time under ten Hag has been tumultuous, to say the least. His rare appearance paved the way for Scott McTominay’s triumphant goal against Brentford. Yet, the looming return of stalwarts like Raphael Varane poses an impending question about Maguire’s place, not just at United, but also in the England squad led by Gareth Southgate for Euro 2024.

The heart of the matter, as Maguire sees it, is candidly put: “I am not going to sit here all my life and play once a month. If it carries on I am sure myself and the club will sit down and have a chat about things.”

Staggering Stats Amidst Adversity

Amidst the adversity, Maguire’s stats stand tall. Since the World Cup’s conclusion, he boasts a staggering 88.9% win rate in matches he’s started for both club and country. As he rightly observes, “My win percentage when I’ve played is ridiculously high. If you look back on my last 15 to 20 starts for club and country, I’m really happy with my performances.”

However, the numbers seem to be overshadowed by his reduced role at United, especially since Ten Hag’s reign began in 2022. A mere eight league starts last season and a fleeting appearance during United’s victorious Carabao Cup run are a testament to his diminished role.

The Ten Hag Impact

The Dutch manager’s tenure at Old Trafford has seen a seismic shift in tactics and personnel choices, which unfortunately hasn’t favoured Maguire. The England star’s career trajectory faced a dip, and moments like coming on for a two-minute cameo during a monumental trophy win can’t be easy pills to swallow.

Yet, Maguire’s resilience shines through. Even when faced with adversity and criticism, he’s displayed an admirable stoicism. His opportunity against Brentford, stepping in due to absences like Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Luke Shaw, among others, might serve as a beacon of hope.

Eyes on the Future

The next game against Sheffield United, Maguire’s old stomping grounds, presents a unique challenge. With the potential return of key players, Ten Hag’s selection might offer a crucial hint about Maguire’s future at Old Trafford.

For now, the defender remains committed, ready to seize his moments and contribute to Man United’s success. Yet, the underlying sentiment is palpable; the desire to feel integral, to play a pivotal role, and above all, to be valued.