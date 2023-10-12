Report: West Ham’s Captain Lured by Saudi Riches?

Kurt Zouma: From West Ham Captaincy to Saudi Pro League’s Radar

London Stadium Echoes with Zouma’s Command

Since his £30m move from Chelsea in August 2021, Kurt Zouma quickly became an integral cog in West Ham’s machinery. The Frenchman’s journey from Stamford Bridge to London Stadium has seen its highs and lows. From being pivotal in West Ham’s Europa Conference League triumph to battling injuries, his journey at the Hammers is nothing short of a roller-coaster.

Zouma has donned the captain’s armband, filling the void left by Declan Rice’s departure to Arsenal. In the current season, he’s already clocked in a full 90 minutes in all eight Premier League matches. It’s clear; he’s not just a name on David Moyes’ team sheet but one of its key figures.

Injuries and Competition

Despite Zouma’s significant contributions, his time at West Ham has been marred by injuries, featuring in just 45 out of 76 potential Premier League matches. Furthermore, the competition within the squad is fierce. Notably, with the summer signing of Konstantinos Mavropanos, who has already impressed in the Europa League and Carabao Cup, and the existing prowess of Nayef Aguerd and Thilo Kehrer.

Saudi Pro League’s Growing Appetite

The Saudi Pro League is not a stranger to bringing in top-tier talents from Europe. As reported by 90min, Zouma caught their attention during the summer. However, the possibility of a deal was delayed until at least January. With big names like N’Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez, and Jordan Henderson having made their moves to the Saudi Pro League, it is anticipated that the PIF-backed teams will continue this trend. Is Zouma next in line?

West Ham’s Transfer Ambitions

While Zouma has cemented his place in the Hammers’ defence, West Ham’s transfer aspirations are ever-evolving. With their eyes set on Manchester United’s Harry Maguire and keeping tabs on talents like Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba, the narrative becomes intriguing. Could these pursuits make Zouma expendable?

Furthermore, the upcoming January window could see West Ham focusing on various positions. Technical director Tim Steidten’s wishlist reportedly includes a new left-back, a midfielder, and a centre-forward, building on the recent signings like Mohammed Kudus and James Ward-Prowse.

Kurt Zouma, West Ham’s commanding figure and the Saudi Pro League’s potential new jewel. As the January transfer window looms, the rumour mill will undeniably go into overdrive. One thing is clear: Whether in London or the Middle East, Zouma’s journey is one to watch.