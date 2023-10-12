Newcastle’s Financial Tango: The Staveley-Ashley Connection

The Magpies’ Tangle: Staveley, Ashley, and a £10m Settlement

Newcastle’s corridors of power have often been filled with whispers of deals and negotiations. But even by Tyneside standards, the recent chapters involving Amanda Staveley and former owner Mike Ashley have been headline-grabbers.

The Loan at the Heart of the Storm

Dive back to the pivotal year of 2021. Newcastle United, a club with a proud history and an electric fanbase, was on the cusp of a takeover. Amanda Staveley emerged as one of the key figures in this changing tide. Yet, with every massive transition, there are complexities. Enter Mike Ashley, the former Magpies owner, who extended a £10 million loan to Staveley amidst the takeover whirlwind.

The stipulation? It was to be returned within a two-year window. Simple, one might think. Yet, the world of football is seldom straightforward.

The Contention and the Courtroom

Just a year following the takeover, discord began to brew. Staveley, having voiced certain criticisms of Ashley’s stewardship of the club, soon found herself at the receiving end of legal papers. The heart of the issue? A purported breach of the loan terms.

Ashley’s tenure, as any Newcastle fan would know, wasn’t without its controversies. Part of the loan agreement stipulated a veil of silence over any criticism of this period. Further, Ashley had required some of his advertisements to linger on at St James’ Park.

Yet, when these adverts vanished prematurely, Ashley was up in arms. Citing a ‘marketing loss’ for his Sports Direct brand, the stage was set for a legal showdown.

With the grandeur of the high court as a backdrop, the two parties sparred. Yet, before the dust could truly settle, Staveley made her move. The £10 million, the sum that had caused such a stir, was repaid, meeting Ashley’s original two-year deadline.

Staveley’s Statement and Future Moves

The investment powerhouse behind Staveley, PCP Capital Partners, didn’t stay silent. In a statement brimming with professionalism, they expressed gratitude to Ashley. “Amanda and Mehrdad- her husband- would like to take this opportunity in thanking Mr Ashley for the provision of the loan – and separately for the support to the whole consortium over the purchase of Newcastle United,” it declared.

Further showing her commitment to the club’s future, Staveley bolstered Newcastle’s coffers with fresh capital, reflecting her 10% stake. This followed a significant £60 million input from the club’s Saudi Arabian backers, with Staveley and the influential Reuben Brothers each chipping in £6 million via new share issues.

Football Insider reports on these intricacies, shedding light on the ebbs and flows within the Newcastle hierarchy.

The Road Ahead for Newcastle

With such monetary movements and legal wrangling behind them, the focus now shifts to what lies ahead for Newcastle. With Staveley’s vision and the backing of powerful allies, the Magpies might just soar to new heights.

Only time will tell if this chapter was a mere footnote or a turning point in the storied saga of Newcastle United.