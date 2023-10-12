Report: Gunners’ Ongoing Chase for Bundesliga Youngster?

Arsenal’s Pursuit of Dortmund’s Rising Star Continues

Persistent Pursuits: North London Beckons?

Even the grand theatres of European football occasionally take a backseat to the whimsical dance of transfer rumours. While Arsenal’s interest in Jamie Bynoe-Gittens seemed to have been quelled by his recent contract extension at Borussia Dortmund, the whispers, it seems, haven’t subsided.

When news broke last month about Bynoe-Gittens’ renewed commitment to Dortmund, many presumed Arsenal’s affection had been unrequited. But such notions are fleeting. According to Bild, the Premier League giants remain quite enamoured by the young prodigy.

A Familiar Path from Manchester to Dortmund

Following in the footballing footprints of Jadon Sancho, Bynoe-Gittens swapped Manchester City’s youth academy for the more immediate allure of Dortmund in 2020. Sancho’s transition was undoubtedly seamless, blossoming into a gem before Manchester United came calling. Bynoe-Gittens’ journey, however, is a tad more enigmatic.

Despite not yet being an integral part of the Bundesliga side’s line-up, with a mere two league starts this season, the 19-year-old’s potential hasn’t gone unnoticed. Arsenal are not the only English admirers; Chelsea and Newcastle United are also believed to have cast covetous glances his way.

A Patient Game and Dortmund’s Faith

It’s been reported by Football Transfers that any move for Bynoe-Gittens would only materialise next summer. And yet, as the spotlight of interest grows brighter, so does the youngster’s stock.

But what do Borussia Dortmund think? Upon the announcement of Bynoe-Gittens’ extended contract till 2028, Dortmund’s sporting director, Sebastian Kehl, couldn’t conceal his contentment. “We are convinced that his development is far from complete and are pleased that Jamie has decided ahead of time for a long-term future at BVB despite the great interest of several top clubs in Europe.”