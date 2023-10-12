Report: Man Utd’s Share Price Stalls Amid Bid Stagnation

Manchester United’s Takeover Saga Continues

In the bustling world of football, where the pitch often mirrors a chessboard, Manchester United finds itself in a strategic quandary. As the first anniversary of the club’s strategic review looms, the potential takeover, initially sparking a flurry of excitement and speculation, languidly persists.

A Tale of Two Bids: Diverging Strategies in Play

Last November, the Glazer family, the much-debated owners of United, unveiled their exploration of “strategic alternatives” for the club, not excluding a complete sale. This revelation catalysed a notable surge in activity on the New York Stock Exchange, propelling United’s share price from a modest $13 (£10.56) to an impressive peak of slightly over $27 (£21.93) in February.

Two primary contenders have emerged in the takeover narrative: the Nine Two Foundation, spearheaded by Qatari royal Sheikh Jassim, and petrochemical behemoths Ineos, led by local-born CEO Sir Jim Ratcliffe. However, their bids starkly contrast in approach. Sheikh Jassim ambitiously eyes all of United’s shares, while Ratcliffe aims to initially acquire only the Glazer family’s shares, postponing a full buy-out to a future date.

The Stock Market: A Reflection of Uncertainty and Speculation

The stock market has mirrored the ebbs and flows of the bidding process, with investors buoyed by the prospect of a post-sale payday under Sheikh Jassim, yet retreating when the Qatari bid seemed to falter. United’s share price has recently stabilized around $19 (£15.43), a median between its pre-announcement stagnation and its zenith this year, symbolizing the prevailing uncertainty enveloping the process.

Deciphering the Fluctuations: The Impact of Developments and Rumours

Significant shifts in United’s share price since last November have often been tethered to concrete milestones in the review process. For instance, the announcement day witnessed a substantial 25.8% spike in price, with a notable 13.8% rise the day preceding the announcement. The first deadline for interested parties to submit an offer also saw a substantial jump, reaching an all-time high since the stock began trading.

Media’s Role: Amplifying Speculations and Influencing the Market

Media reports and rumours have also played a pivotal role in influencing share price fluctuations. From established news outlets to tweets from less verified sources, the market has responded to potential developments in the takeover saga, sometimes with significant spikes or drops in share price.