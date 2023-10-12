Meulensteen: “Varane and Casemiro Can’t Handle PL Pace”

A Closer Look at United’s Struggles

In the realm of the Premier League, where the tempo of the game is not just a factor but a defining element, the integration of players into a system that demands relentless energy and strategic pressing is paramount. The narrative surrounding Raphael Varane and Casemiro, two stalwarts who have etched their names in the annals of footballing history, has taken a somewhat perplexing turn under the stewardship of Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

The Conundrum of Adapting to Pace and Pressing

Varane, a centre-back with a rich tapestry of success at Real Madrid, and Casemiro, a midfield lynchpin, have found themselves embroiled in a tactical milieu that seemingly contradicts their intrinsic playing styles. The former, accustomed to a somewhat more measured and strategic approach in La Liga, has been thrust into the frenetic environment of the Premier League, where every moment is a battle against both the opponent and the ticking clock.

Casemiro, on the other hand, has been a pivotal figure in a United side that has experienced a juxtaposition of triumph and tribulation. His role, particularly in a system that demands incessant pressing and dynamic movement, has come under scrutiny, not least from Rene Meulensteen, a voice with a rich history and understanding of the inner workings at Old Trafford.

Real Madrid have Jude Bellingham scoring in every game and their midfield built for the next 10 years. They funded that overhaul by selling Casemiro right before his inevitable sharp decline (which we’re now seeing) and Raphael Varane, who has missed 35 matches through injury… — Scott Saunders (@__scottsaunders) October 7, 2023

The Tactical Dissonance Under Ten Hag

Ten Hag, a proponent of a high-intensity, pressing style of football, finds himself at a crossroads, where the philosophical underpinnings of his tactical approach are being tested by the very players he seeks to mould into his system. The Dutch tactician, whose success at Ajax was predicated on a collective understanding and implementation of his footballing ideology, now faces the challenge of translating that to a United squad that is, arguably, misaligned with his tactical predispositions.

“United have certain shortcomings. [Varane] cannot handle the pace,” Meulensteen opined, highlighting a fundamental issue that extends beyond the individual and into the collective. The question, therefore, is not merely of player capability, but of systemic coherence and tactical synergy within the squad.

The Accountability of Leadership and Strategy

While the spotlight often illuminates the players, it is the architectural framework provided by the manager that must facilitate a conducive environment for success. Ten Hag, lauded for his achievements and tactical nous, must navigate through the storm, ensuring that his strategic blueprint is not only understood but is also viable with the personnel at his disposal.

Meulensteen, while critical of Varane and Casemiro, also pointed towards a need for accountability from Ten Hag, stating, “He has brought in all the players and cannot say that he has not been supported.”

In Conclusion: A Path Forward or a Tactical Revamp?

As United traverse through this period of introspection and tactical recalibration, the onus is not merely on the players to adapt but on the managerial and strategic framework to align with the realities of the Premier League. The confluence of player attributes, tactical ideology, and the intrinsic demands of the league form a complex puzzle that United, under Ten Hag, must solve in order to forge a path forward.