Hendrick: “Salah vs Hazard isn’t even close”

On today’s episode Dave discusses the career of Eden Hazard, as the Chelsea legend announced his retirement from football earlier in the week.

Dave looks through all his career with the prodigious career blossoming at Lille, to his peak at Chelsea, and the years at Real.

Take your football fandom to the next level with EPL Index! Boasting over 50 free podcasts monthly, we are your premier destination for unparalleled Premier League coverage. Dive deep with news roundups, match previews, deep-dive predictions and all the latest transfer chitter chatter. Experience the difference with us today, no charge or subscription required.