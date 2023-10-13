VAR Chaos in Seville: Scotland’s Euro 2024 Journey Shaken

Scotland’s Euro 2024 Dream Halted Amidst VAR Chaos in Seville

Night of High Drama and Disappointment

In the heart of Seville, amidst the electrifying atmosphere of Estadio de La Cartuja, a narrative unfolded that every devoted follower of Scotland’s football odyssey can recount with a heavy heart. It was a scene set for triumph, one where a single, spiralling free-kick from Scott McTominay’s boot nearly etched a new chapter in Scotland’s footballing history. Yet, the fates, and more mundanely, the VAR, had a different storyline in mind.

A Free-Kick to Remember, Then Forget

The Scottish fans, a pulsating navy blue force, found their raucous cheers stuck in their throats as the ‘VAR check in progress’ signal ominously flashed across the stadium’s screens. Hope turned to despair, victory to defeat, in the few heartbeats it took for the referee, Serdar Gozubuyuk, to make that ill-fated trot to the pitch-side monitor.

McTominay’s stunning free-kick, a shot that sent Scottish aspirations soaring, was controversially annulled, leaving not just confusion but a simmering question: why? Was it Jack Hendry’s borderline offside position, an alleged foul on the Spanish custodian, or an inexplicable twist of the rules?

🇪🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Should VAR have intervened or not? pic.twitter.com/3ZOtA2abav — EPL Index (@EPLIndex) October 13, 2023

Clarke and Team Left to Rue What Might Have Been

Steve Clarke, the man guiding Scotland’s Euro 2024 campaign, couldn’t hide his vexation. “That changes the whole night,” he lamented in conversation with BBC Scotland. Clarke’s strategy had weathered Spain’s first-half onslaught, even surviving the blow of losing captain Andy Robertson to injury. But the disallowed goal? That was the proverbial straw.

“McTominay’s fine free-kick is so close to being a super goal,” Clarke observed, a hint of what-could-have-been tinging his words. “They’ve interpreted Jack as interfering with the keeper. I’m not sure the goalie is saving that shot anyway.”

The Heartache Echoes Across Scotland

Midfield dynamo John McGinn encapsulated the collective frustration, perplexed at the referee’s oscillation between decisions. “The referee decides it’s a foul. During the game, he changes his mind to say it’s an offside. Not sure how clear that is,” McGinn recounted, the sting of the moment palpable in his recollection.

Echoes of disbelief resonated from the press box to the studios, with former Scotland stars weighing in. “You’re kidding me. From such a high to a low in seconds,” decried BBC Sport Scotland pundit Steven Thompson, while James McFadden dissected the decision on Sportscene, pointing out the technicalities yet sympathising with the sheer emotional plummet.

🗣️ "There's no way in the world the goalkeeper was saving that, no matter where Jack Hendry was" Scotland manager Steve Clarke on Scott McTominay's disallowed goal against Spain 👇 pic.twitter.com/hB3KuMd1oY — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 13, 2023

Downward Spiral Unravels Scottish Hopes

What followed McTominay’s disallowed masterpiece was nothing short of a Greek tragedy for Scotland. Alvaro Morata’s decisive header, a self-sabotaging own goal by Ryan Porteous in a moment of defensive disarray, and Che Adams’ squandered equaliser summed up a night of ‘almosts’ and ‘what-ifs’.

Eyes Now Set on the Road Ahead

Despite the Seville setback, all is not lost. Scotland’s gaze must now shift to the impending clash between Norway and Spain. A result favouring the Norwegians would mean the Tartan Army still has a fighting chance, hinging on the outcomes of their remaining matches.

Pat Nevin’s words serve as a rallying cry in these trying times: “Scotland will feel fed up tonight… It was a grown-up plan which didn’t quite come off. Steve Clarke can say to the players: ‘If we beat Georgia, we’re through’. You’d have taken that at the start of the campaign.”

Indeed, for Scotland, the dream of Euro 2024 qualification is bruised, but alive. The road to Germany is fraught with more trials, but hope springs eternal in the passionate Scottish heart.