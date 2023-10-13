Italy’s Euro Hopes Dented: Zaniolo, Tonali Exit Camp

Italy’s Squad Hit by Unexpected Probe: Key Players Depart

Zaniolo and Tonali’s Abrupt Camp Exit

In what can only be described as a seismic blow to Italy’s preparations for their forthcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers, Nicolo Zaniolo of Aston Villa and Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali have abruptly vacated the Azzurri’s training camp. This startling development comes hot on the heels of the duo being engulfed in an investigation spearheaded by Italian prosecutors.

The Italian football federation (FIGC), without delving into the specifics, cited that the players were not in the prime “condition” for the impending fixtures. However, a thread provided by Italian news agency ANSA ties this unexpected probe to suspicions surrounding illegal betting activities.

Shadow of Betting Scandal

Merely a day prior, the air was thick with reports of a similar investigation ensnaring 22-year-old Juventus hotshot, Nicolo Fagioli, over allegations of dabbling in illicit betting pools using multiple guises.

The curtain was pulled back on this unsettling news at Italy’s Coverciano training centre on Thursday, with prosecutors from Turin delivering the briefing to Tonali, 23, the ex-Milan craftsman, and the 24-year-old former Roma dynamo, Zaniolo.

“Regardless of the nature of the investigative order, given that in this situation the two players are not in the right condition to face the commitments of the coming days, the federation has decided […] to allow them to return to their respective clubs,” articulated the FIGC.

A Critical Juncture for Italy

With a pivotal home game against Malta on the horizon, followed by a high-stakes encounter with England in Group C, Italy finds itself in turbulent waters. Currently trailing the group leaders England by six points, the Euro 2020 champions are neck and neck with Ukraine and North Macedonia, albeit with a game in hand.

This upheaval unquestionably casts a shadow over the Azzurri’s campaign, stirring the pot of public discourse and adding an unforeseen hurdle in their quest to assert dominance in European football once more.