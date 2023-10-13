Report: Major Managerial Move Looms in MLS – Arsenal Links?

From North London to the Rockies? The Wilshere Plot Thickens

Emerging Horizons for Wilshere

Imagine a world where the hustling pace of the Premier League gives way to the sprawling stadia and picturesque mountain backdrops of the MLS. That’s the potential switch Jack Wilshere, the man who once embodied Arsenal’s spirited midfield, might be considering.

Intriguingly, it seems the former England dynamo, currently weaving his managerial magic on Arsenal’s U-18s, has his sights set a bit farther west—namely, the Colorado Rapids.

The Tantalising MLS Prospect

A club languishing at the bottom of the Western Conference table and in desperate need of rejuvenation, the Rapids are supposedly in dialogue with Wilshere. This isn’t just any American club; it’s one woven into the fabric of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, the entity that holds the reins of both Arsenal and the Rapids. Connecting these dots paints a compelling picture of strengthening ties, of a cross-continental strategy, perhaps.

Remember Auston Trusty? The lad who transitioned from the MLS to Arsenal only to find himself at Sheffield United for a neat £5 million. That’s right, the paths of Arsenal and the Rapids have intertwined before.

Wilshere’s Grand Ambitions

Let’s dive a bit deeper into Wilshere’s aspirations. While he’s been a revelation with the Arsenal Under-18s, pushing them tantalisingly close to FA Youth Cup glory, there’s an innate hunger evident in him. He’s spoken with candour about rediscovering a “deep love for football” since stepping into coaching—a passion he hadn’t realised had dimmed.

And his coaching philosophies? They’re intriguingly aligned with Mikel Arteta’s vision. It’s no surprise, given the hours they’ve shared on the pitch as teammates.

In the midst of this potential move, one can’t help but recall Arsenal academy manager Per Mertesacker’s remarks about Wilshere’s ambitions: “His ambition naturally is one day to go somewhere and coach a first-team, but I’m not letting him at the moment.”

A New Chapter Beckons?

With the Rapids’ managerial seat recently vacated and a challenge ripe for the taking, might we see the dawn of Wilshere’s senior management career?

Time will tell. The search for the Rapids’ next helmsman continues, and as reported by the Telegraph, no concrete decisions have been inked. But for now, the narrative of Jack Wilshere’s potential foray into the world of MLS management certainly offers a delicious subplot to the global football theatre.