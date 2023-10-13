Report: Schalke’s Young Sensation Drawing Elite European Interest

The Rise of Bundesliga’s Next Big Thing: Assan Ouedraogo

The fertile grounds of the Bundesliga have once more blessed the football world with the emergence of a talent that’s hard to ignore: Assan Ouedraogo. Hailing from FC Schalke 04, the prodigious 17-year-old has set Europe’s elite clubs on high alert, with many viewing him as the successor to the revered talent of Paul Pogba.

A Glimpse Into Ouedraogo’s Journey

In the bustling heart of Germany’s footballing academies, Ouedraogo’s name was already reverberating. Having been capped across all youth levels for his country, it’s clear that Germany views him as part of their next golden generation. Add to that a recent partnership with Adidas, and it’s evident that this youngster’s stock is rising at a meteoric rate.

Backtracking a bit, the right-footed maestro initially showcased his talents at Union 09 Mulheim. However, it wasn’t long before Schalke’s scouts, with their renowned acumen, identified him as a unique find in 2014. From that moment, the word within Schalke’s corridors was consistent: they had discovered a prodigy with boundless potential.

Europe’s Elite Circling

Reported by Team Talk, the allure of Ouedraogo hasn’t escaped the attention of the continent’s heavyweights. Man Utd, Chelsea, and even Bayern Munich have been closely monitoring his progress. Indeed, it’s understood that representatives from both Man Utd and Chelsea have been seen at a number of Schalke’s fixtures this season, suggesting an impending tussle for the young midfielder.

Labelled the ‘German Pogba’, those who have followed Ouedraogo’s journey believe he’s poised to scale similar peaks as the illustrious French World Cup winner.

Contractual Intricacies and The Looming Transfer Saga

Schalke, understanding the gem they have in their ranks, have secured Ouedraogo’s services with a contract extending till 2027. This will come into full effect come May 9, 2024, his 18th birthday. Yet, the contract hasn’t dissuaded the likes of Chelsea, who, from what’s being shared, appear most enthusiastic about brokering a deal.

As for the potential fee to prise away Schalke’s jewel? Team Talk suggests that £15 million could set the ball rolling. However, with Ouedraogo touted as one of the brightest sparks Schalke has fostered in years, it’s certain the German outfit will drive a hard bargain.

Expect the summer of 2024 to be a frenetic one. Ouedraogo’s ascendancy is drawing widespread acclaim, and as things stand, he’s gearing up to take the football world by storm.