Report: Premier League Club’s Interest West Ham’s Star Midfielder

Newcastle and Man City Monitoring Paqueta’s Contract Situation at West Ham

With the ever-evolving Premier League landscape and the competitive market, clubs are always on the lookout to protect their most valuable assets. It appears West Ham United is no different, particularly with the buzzing interest around their midfield maestro, Lucas Paqueta.

The Rise of Lucas Paqueta

Ever since Paqueta’s arrival at the London Stadium in August 2022, the Brazilian international has consistently displayed his worth on the pitch. As reported by TeamTalk, West Ham is actively looking to reward his efforts by revaluating the current terms of his contract, which extends till June 2027, with an additional year at the club’s discretion.

The proposed revision would see his current weekly earnings of £150,000 shoot up to an impressive £200,000, bringing him among the top earners at the club. Additionally, the £85 million release clause stipulated in his current deal is up for renegotiation, further underlining the club’s intention to secure his services.

Stiff Competition and External Interests

However, sealing the deal might not be a straightforward task for the Hammers. Paqueta, at the peak of his powers at 26, understandably harbours ambitions of playing for one of Europe’s elite clubs. This aspiration, coupled with interest from the likes of Newcastle and Man City, leaves West Ham in a precarious position.

It was only last summer that Paqueta found himself on Manchester City’s radar. As the transfer window narratives spun, there were instances when it looked like the Brazilian would trade claret and blue for sky blue. Speculations were rife about agreed personal terms between Paqueta and Man City. However, external factors, including an FA investigation into potential betting irregularities, meant the switch to the Etihad remained a distant dream, paving the way for City to sign Matheus Nunes from Wolves.

West Ham’s Strategic Play

With David Moyes at the helm, West Ham’s resurgence as a competitive force in the Premier League has been nothing short of commendable. Keeping core players like Paqueta becomes pivotal in maintaining that upward trajectory. The recent commitment from Jarrod Bowen, another coveted gem in Moyes’ arsenal, has set a precedent. The winger’s long-term deal until 2030 quashed any murmurs of a potential shift to Liverpool.

Moyes and the West Ham board are well aware of the stakes. The club’s intention to swiftly address Paqueta’s contractual situation underlines their proactive approach to ward off any looming interest from their Premier League counterparts.