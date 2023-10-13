Old Trafford: A Monument Overlooked in Euro 2028’s Grand Stage

Old Trafford: More Than Just Bricks and Mortar

Strolling around Old Trafford, one can’t help but feel engulfed by the aura of history. Manchester United’s bastion has forever been synonymous with football’s illustrious stories. Even today, it captivates visitors from all corners, leaving them in awe of its majesty.

Yet, the recent revelation – Old Trafford being excluded from the Euro 2028 venues – casts a looming shadow over its reputation. The verdict? It’s simply not up to the mark.

The Slow Fade of the Theatre of Dreams

In a bygone era, mentioning ‘The Theatre of Dreams’ evoked only reverence. But now? Sarcasm seems more fitting, a painful reflection of the Glazer administration’s disregard. One can’t help but imagine Sir Matt Busby’s statue purposefully looking away, or perhaps even shielding his eyes from the unfortunate spectacle the stadium has become. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s poignant remark resonates: Old Trafford has been “neglected”.

The Glazers and the Red Carpet Controversy

The mention of Euro 2028 brings into focus Sir Alex Ferguson’s ties with the Glazers. Ferguson’s influence on Man United is undeniable, a legacy as formidable as Old Trafford itself. Yet, his support for the Glazers has always raised eyebrows. Ferguson praised them, shielded them, and some might say, even bolstered their regime. This alliance saw David Gill, once a critic of the Glazers, sing a different tune. The consequences? Apparent for all to witness.

The Etihad Outshines its Neighbour

The pendulum of power has swung in Manchester. The Etihad Stadium, once derisively named ‘The Temple of Doom’ by Ferguson, is now favoured over Old Trafford for international fixtures. How did it come to this? Is it merely a testament to Manchester City’s prowess or another chapter in the tale of the Glazers’ apathy?

The Football Landscape: A Stark Comparison

The narrative is hard to ignore. While the UK boasts of Wembley, Hampden Park, Principality Stadium, and the soon-to-be revamped Casement Park, Old Trafford’s allure is waning. The heart of the matter? Man United haven’t kept pace with UEFA’s stringent requirements. When juxtaposed with Manchester’s progressive skyline, the stagnation of Old Trafford, untouched since the Glazers’ inaugural year, becomes all the more jarring.

The Fans’ Lament

For die-hard United fans, there’s a palpable sense of desolation. Their beloved Old Trafford, once a symbol of glory, now embodies the club’s decline. While protests and banners highlight the resentment towards the Glazers, fans are left clinging to the hope of a brighter future. But the journey seems long, the end uncertain.

Glazernomics: Silence Speaks Volumes

Despite their promises of open communication with the fans, the Glazers’ silence is deafening. Their rare appearances, typically in luxury vehicles with tinted windows, further fuel fans’ discontent.

The Premier League’s Architectural Renaissance

While United remains dormant, clubs around the Premier League thrive architecturally. Liverpool, Manchester City, and others have embarked on expansion missions. Even the likes of Luton Town and Everton are in transition. But Old Trafford? Mired in excuses about the complexity of redevelopment, the will to transform remains conspicuously absent.

As the saga unfolds, Old Trafford’s exclusion from Euro 2028 becomes emblematic of a deeper malaise: a tale of complacency, hubris, and a woeful disregard from those at the helm. The question persists: will there ever be a revival for this sleeping giant?