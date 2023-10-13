Report: Guardiola Planning Ahead with Bundesliga Star in Sights?

Manchester City Eyes On Midfield Future: Olmo In Frame

Manchester City’s tactical genius, Pep Guardiola, appears to have found his next maestro on the field in Dani Olmo. The highly-rated Spaniard, currently with RB Leipzig, has recently been spotlighted as a primary target for City in their 2024 transfer plans.

Olmo’s Release Clause Sparks Interest

Recent revelations from Mundo Deportivo indicate that Olmo has a €60 million release clause in his current Leipzig contract, a sum that’s unlikely to deter Manchester City, Premier League’s reigning champions. But the Citizens aren’t the only heavyweights in the hunt. Spanish giants Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid are also reportedly keen to procure Olmo’s talents.

In his spell with the Bundesliga side, Olmo has established himself as a game-changer, having chalked up 26 goals and a commendable 20 assists in 126 appearances. At 25, the Spaniard’s potential to fill the boots of the iconic Kevin De Bruyne at the Etihad Stadium is becoming more tangible.

De Bruyne’s Legacy and the Transition Ahead

Kevin De Bruyne, the Belgian maestro, has been instrumental to City’s success since his £55m move from Wolfsburg in 2015. With 96 goals from 358 appearances and 13 major trophies to his name, De Bruyne’s status as a City legend is undisputed. However, time waits for no man. Now at 32, and with his contract winding down in 2025 – coupled with a concerning hamstring injury this season – the whispers about the need for a changing of the guard in the midfield are growing louder. Football Transfers report that De Bruyne’s return to action is anticipated around the festive season.

Olmo’s Journey: From La Masia to the Spotlight

Interestingly, Olmo’s football journey started at Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy. Following a successful stint with Croatia’s Dinamo Zagreb, he garnered attention from top clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea, and indeed, Barcelona. Despite signing an extended contract with Leipzig until 2027, speculations about his future remain. There had been murmurs of his desire to return to the Nou Camp, but such links have seemingly cooled of late.

With City’s known ability to lure top talent and Guardiola’s Spanish connection, it’s a transfer story worth keeping an eye on. However, with such fierce competition, only time will tell where Olmo’s next chapter unfolds.