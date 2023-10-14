Report: Rangers in Tug of War Over Next Boss Choice

Rangers’ Quest for New Leadership: Clement vs Muscat

New Era Beckons at Ibrox

As the Rangers actively seek to appoint a successor to Michael Beale, Philippe Clement emerges at the forefront of discussions, enmeshed in a tussle with Kevin Muscat for the esteemed managerial hot seat at Ibrox.

Stability Over Short-Term Success: Clement’s Desire

Known for his strategic acumen, the Daily Record report that Clement has his eyes set on a more extended engagement with the Scottish giants. It’s not just about a managerial stint for him; he’s after a legacy. “A four-year commitment was his hope,” as revealed after scrutinising the rather ephemeral tenures of predecessors like Gio van Bronckhorst and Beale himself, who barely saw 12 and 10 months at the helm, respectively.

The Belgian tactician’s recent 18-month spell at Monaco, culminating in an unceremonious exit, has only intensified his pursuit of contractual stability. Unemployed since his departure, Clement is purportedly seeking firm assurances from the Rangers before considering a shift to the Scottish Premiership, even amidst overtures from Saudi Pro League’s Al-Shabab.

Crossroads of Commitment: Glasgow or Riyadh?

In a narrative twist, Saudi’s Al-Riyadiah divulged that Al-Shabab presented a three-year contract to the sought-after manager. However, circulating reports intimate Clement’s inclination towards reigniting his European managerial career, potentially favouring Glasgow’s allure over Riyadh’s riches. Yet, the consensus is unanimous: Clement is holding out for a four-year pact with the Rangers.

Incentives Could Seal the Deal

As negotiations progress, recommendations have flooded in for the Rangers to sweeten the deal with performance-based bonuses, encompassing triumphs in leagues, cups, and the coveted Champions League qualification. The stage is set for an intriguing showdown, with the 49-year-old Clement poised to spar with Yokohama F Marinos’ Muscat to determine who will fill the void left by Beale.