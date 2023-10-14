Report: Bayern Fearful as Liverpool Eye Star Winger

Leroy Sane Attracts Premier League Glances Amidst Contract Talks

Bayern Munich’s Proactive Approach

Leroy Sane, the 27-year-old maestro who has been instrumental on the right-flank for Bayern Munich this season, is reportedly on the radar of several big clubs, with Liverpool in the mix. With Sane’s contract running until 2025, Bayern Munich are proactively engaging in discussions for an extension up to 2028, not keen on parting with their gem anytime soon, according to reports from Football Insider.

The Bundesliga titans are known for their shrewdness in business, having recently roped in Harry Kane from Tottenham. Yet, there’s palpable concern within the club corridors about Liverpool’s potential swoop for Sane.

Liverpool’s Hunt for Salah’s Heir

Despite successfully keeping their talisman Mohamed Salah amidst interests from Al Ittihad, Liverpool’s vigilance in the market is unmissable. The Reds are thought to be eyeing Sane as a formidable successor to their Egyptian kingpin. The sources close to the club have revealed that Jurgen Klopp, known for his acumen in nurturing talent, holds his compatriot in high regard.

Sane, a product of Schalke’s youth academy, is no stranger to the Premier League, having left a significant mark during his stint with Manchester City. The German international’s move to Bayern Munich in 2020 for a cool £54.8 million underscored his value, having amassed an impressive 39 goals and 46 assists in 135 appearances for the Cityzens.

Sane’s Premier League Proven Pedigree

His adaptability and prowess were on full display during the 2017-18 Premier League season, with Sane contributing 10 goals and 15 assists in just 32 league matches. These past heroics, coupled with his current form, make him an ideal candidate to fill the void potentially left by Salah’s future departure.

Traditionally a left-flank player, Sane’s recent shift to the right has been nothing short of revelatory. His impact is quantifiable: six goals in seven Bundesliga matches and a crucial goal in Bayern’s nail-biting 4-3 victory over Manchester United in the Champions League.

With this kind of versatility and proven track record at the highest level, it’s no wonder top clubs are keeping tabs on Sane’s situation in Munich. As the saga unfolds, it will be intriguing to see if the Bavarian side’s keenness to secure their star aligns with Sane’s own ambitions amidst Premier League interests.