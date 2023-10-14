Report: Newcastle in Advanced Talks with Star Midfielder

Newcastle’s Strategic Move: Securing Joelinton’s Future Amidst Signing Frenzy

Joelinton’s Renaissance Captures Newcastle’s Focus

As the whirlwind of contract renewals gains momentum at St. James’ Park, Newcastle United have set their sights firmly on securing the future of their Brazilian dynamo, Joelinton. While the ink dries on Dan Burn’s contract extension through June 2025, internal sources confirm to Football Insider that Joelinton is next in line for a pivotal conversation about his tenure with the Magpies.

Success Breeds Security: A Series of Renewals

It’s not just Burn basking in the security of a prolonged stay. Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff, and Callum Wilson are among those recently committing their futures to the Magpies. But it’s Joelinton, with his career turnaround under Eddie Howe, who’s now stealing the spotlight.

Reports disclosed in late September that discussions with the 27-year-old Brazilian were already in motion, and those talks have seen substantial advancements.

From Striker Struggles to Midfield Mastery

Arriving with a hefty £40 million price tag from Hoffenheim in 2019, Joelinton initially faced an uphill battle. The transition to the Premier League was anything but smooth as he grappled with form and expectations while operating in an attacking role.

However, it’s the strategic reshuffling by manager Eddie Howe that’s reignited Joelinton’s career. Transitioning from a misfiring forward to a robust presence in midfield, he recorded a respectable tally of eight goals and three assists in 40 appearances last season.

Injury Hurdles and the Road Ahead

The current season has posed new challenges, with a niggling hamstring issue restricting Joelinton to just six early appearances. Nevertheless, his overall contribution remains undeniable: 163 outings, 22 goals, and 12 assists in Newcastle colours.

As Newcastle nestle into a comfortable eighth position in the Premier League standings, their next challenge looms on the horizon with a clash against Crystal Palace on 21 October. For Eddie Howe, keeping the core of his Newcastle squad intact is paramount, and Joelinton’s newfound indispensability underscores that philosophy.

With contract talks progressing, the rejuvenated Brazilian’s story is far from over at Newcastle.