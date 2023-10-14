Report: Winter Window Drama Looms for West Ham

A Winter Dance: West Ham’s Ambitious Plans for Maguire

There’s a certain dramatic allure when it comes to Harry Maguire these days. The towering defender, once a stalwart at Old Trafford, has found himself rather side-lined. Only starting in two out of the eleven games this season for Manchester United, it’s been a perplexing journey for the 30-year-old. A saga, if you may, steeped in uncertainty and whispers of a change.

It’s a well-known fact that the Hammers were all ears during the summer, reaching out to Manchester United to understand if the winds of change could bring Maguire their way. Despite the talks, Maguire’s decision was to stay and combat the challenges at Old Trafford, particularly under Erik ten Hag.

The Transfer That Didn’t Happen

However, Maguire’s own words throw some light on the situation. Reflecting on the proposed move to the London Stadium, he remarked, “The actual opportunity to go to West Ham, it wasn’t agreed really between both clubs and myself.” Adding, “It wasn’t just my chance to say, ‘Yes, I’m going.’ It wasn’t agreed between both clubs so the actual opportunity wasn’t there because we didn’t get far enough down the line with it.”

While the United stalwart clearly yearns for success in the red jersey, he’s pragmatic about his future. His recent confession spells it out – he’s not prepared to merely watch from the sidelines. “I am not going to sit here all my life and play once a month and if it carries on I am sure myself and the club will sit down and have a chat about things.”

Now, isn’t that something? And sources close to the scene suggest that West Ham, quite rightly, might just be taking note. If things align, we might see Maguire in claret and blue sooner than expected, especially if Manchester United don’t play hardball.

The Moyes Connection

Enter David Moyes. The Scotsman’s admiration for Maguire isn’t exactly a hushed secret. His vision for the Hammers could very well have Maguire at its core. Add to the mix the potential exit of West Ham’s central figure, Kurt Zouma, to the far shores of the Saudi Pro League, and things begin to look rather interesting as reported by ESPN.

Zouma, despite being made club captain post-Declan Rice’s departure, finds himself amidst speculations. The allure of the Saudi Pro League, with the heavy financial backing from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), seems enticing. Four clubs, now under the PIF’s umbrella, splashed considerable cash in the summer to lure top European talent to the Middle East. It’s an open secret that this trend is expected to continue in January. Zouma’s name has popped up in these circles. This just might trigger West Ham’s interest in reinforcing their backline with Maguire’s presence.

Yet, the Hammers are not devoid of their ambitions. While the PIF does bring allure, West Ham’s intent is clear – they’re eager to keep Zouma under contract beyond 2025. Negotiations are reportedly underway.