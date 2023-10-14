Report: Premier Club’s Star Has Unique Barca Deal Clause

Guimaraes’ Alluring Barcelona Dream: A Conundrum for Newcastle

After an impressive turn of events, Bruno Guimaraes, a dazzling fixture in Newcastle’s recent line-ups, has seen his star rise in the North-East. Following his move to Newcastle in January 2022, he quickly became the linchpin of Eddie Howe’s vision, helping the Magpies clinch a shock Champions League spot.

In recognition of his meritorious performance, Newcastle’s top brass handed the Brazilian a hefty pay rise along with a new five-year deal. Yet, as with all tales with a twist, this newfound commitment has a catch. A ‘secret clause’, as revealed by Sport, grants Barcelona a unique advantage. The Catalans can whisk Guimaraes away for a fee that is ‘somewhat less’ than what any other suitor would need to table.

The Financial Puzzle: Barca’s Hurdles

At a glance, £60 million might seem a pittance for a club of Barcelona’s stature to secure the services of a talent like Guimaraes. However, the reigning La Liga champions currently grapple with their purse strings, making this move a bit of a stretch.

Yet, football’s winds shift rapidly. Sales in the upcoming transfer window might bolster Barca’s coffers, rekindling the possibility of this deal. What fuels this speculation further is Guimaraes’ thinly veiled admiration for the Nou Camp outfit. He’s reportedly signaled, through ‘several nods’, his desire to don the iconic Barca jersey.

Guimaraes: Contentment Amidst Ambition

Public utterances, however, paint a different picture. After penning his new contract, an exuberant Guimaraes expressed, “I remember in my first interview, I said I wanted to play for this club in the Champions League and now it’s happening… The fans have made me feel at home since my first day here and I feel so loved. It’s a place that is comfortable, and I aim to keep making the supporters happy. There are no words to describe how content I am here.”

These sentiments echo in the words of Newcastle’s gaffer, Eddie Howe. He believes that Guimaraes deeply cares about the club and has been pivotal in their recent success. Howe elaborated, “He’s very consistent, has a great personality off the pitch, and he’s got a strong bond with our fans. He epitomises the type of signings we aim for.”

While the winds of football are unpredictable, the pull of illustrious clubs like Barcelona is undeniable. Newcastle, having tasted recent success, will be keen to secure their star assets. But as they say in football, never say never. Bruno Guimaraes’ journey, undoubtedly, will be one to watch closely in the upcoming transfer windows.