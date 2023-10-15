Onana’s Journey: From Inter Milan to Manchester United Struggles

Onana’s Manchester United Stint: A Flashback to Inter Milan Days

The Inter Milan Reconnection

When Andre Onana switched from Inter Milan to Manchester United last July for a staggering £47.1 million, the football world buzzed with anticipation. The Italian giants had previously snagged the goalkeeper on a free transfer, reflecting their keen eye for value. Today, Inter’s chief executive, Giuseppe Marotta, hints at a future where Onana might once again don the blue and black stripes. “In football, anything can happen,” Marotta shared with Gazetta Dello Sport. “Onana’s time with us was a cherished chapter for both parties.” Report Daily Mail.

Initial Hurdles at Old Trafford

Yet, the grass hasn’t been particularly greener for Onana at Old Trafford. The Cameroonian international let in a goal from Brentford’s Mathias Jensen just last weekend, adding to his tally of 12 conceded in eight Premier League matches. Clean sheets? Just two. These statistics are a stark contrast to the hopes United fans harboured upon his high-profile transfer.

Voices of Concern

Mark Schwarzer, the renowned ex-Premier League goalkeeper, raised eyebrows with his candid observation. On an interview with Optus Sport, he remarked, “ten Hag brought in several former Ajax talents, familiar faces from the Dutch League. While Onana showcased skills at Inter, I’ve often pondered on his capabilities as a top-tier goalkeeper.” Schwarzer further speculated on Onana’s fate if Erik ten Hag, United’s manager, departs the club: “If ten Hag leaves, I fear Onana’s time might be up.”

Comparing Legacies

The debate rages on. Mail Sport’s Chris Sutton, in the It’s All Kicking Off podcast, argues that United might have been more prudent sticking with their former number one, David de Gea. “Onana is proficient with his feet, but goalkeeping is about hands. He doesn’t measure up,” Sutton critiqued. He nostalgically referred to United’s legendary goalkeepers, naming Peter Schmeichel and David de Gea. “De Gea surpassed Onana by miles. If Onana simply did his primary job right, we wouldn’t be having these discussions. He’s inadvertently heaping pressure on the team, and sadly, might not be the right fit for the Red Devils.”

In Conclusion

Andre Onana’s journey from Inter Milan to Manchester United is sprinkled with highs and lows, successes and challenges. As he navigates his path in one of the world’s most iconic football clubs, fans, critics, and fellow players will watch closely. Will he rise to the occasion or seek solace in past successes? Only time will tell.