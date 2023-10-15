Old Trafford Firm on Retaining Midfielder Amid Speculations

Scott McTominay: Manchester United’s Indispensable Midfielder

Manchester United’s Stance on McTominay

As January approaches, Manchester United stands firm. Contrary to prior speculation, Erik ten Hag, the Reds’ boss, has put a halt to any potential moves for Scott McTominay. He’s become an irreplaceable asset, even when the wind seemed to be pushing him towards an exit during the summer months. Notably, West Ham almost secured a deal worth £50 million for the midfielder, with Newcastle showing keen interest as well.

McTominay’s Unwavering Dedication to the Reds

The Scottish international has consistently displayed his unwavering commitment to Manchester United. Not just in matches but during training sessions, impressing the leadership at the club. Highlighting his dedication, McTominay’s recent performance against Brentford was nothing short of remarkable. “He rescued United last weekend against Brentford as a late substitute, scoring two added-time goals to turn what would have been a hugely-damaging defeat into an unlikely victory.”

A Display of Skill on International Duty

Further solidifying his reputation, McTominay showcased his prowess in the international arena. Representing Scotland against Spain, he nearly added another goal to his tally with a brilliant free kick, which, unfortunately, was “controversially disallowed.” With such consistent performances, it’s clear why Ten Hag believes losing another talent from the already injury-plagued squad is not an option.

McTominay’s Deep-rooted Connection with United

At 26, McTominay’s bond with Manchester United runs deep. He’s not only under contract at Old Trafford until 2025 but also has the possibility of an extended stay. His journey began at a tender age of six, culminating in a first-team debut in 2017. Since then, “he has gone to make 215 appearances for the club, scoring 21 goals in the process.”

As reported by Daily Star, McTominay’s immediate future seems firmly entrenched at Manchester United, a testament to his dedication, skill, and unwavering commitment to the club.