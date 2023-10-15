Bundesliga Striker on Brentford’s January Wishlist

Brentford’s Dilemma: Toney’s Potential Exit and Guirassy’s Rising Star

The Premier League winter transfer window looks set to heat up with Brentford at the epicentre of the action.

Guirassy: Bundesliga’s Shining Star

Serhou Guirassy, Stuttgart’s star striker, is in phenomenal form. At 27, Guirassy’s remarkable achievements in the Bundesliga cannot be overlooked suggest reports from Football Insider. His tally of 13 goals in just seven matches surpasses the record set by ex-Tottenham sensation, Harry Kane, now with Bayern Munich, by five goals. It’s no wonder then that Guirassy finds himself in the crosshairs of many top-tier English clubs.

Football Insider reveals, “Guirassy, 27, will be among the priority targets for many Premier League clubs if his scintillating form continues in the Bundesliga.”

Stuttgart only secured Guirassy’s skills permanently this summer, following an impressive loan period with them last season. The commitment seemed mutual as the 27-year-old committed to a contract set to last till June 2026.

Toney: Eyeing Greener Pastures?

Parallel to the interest in Guirassy, Brentford’s own gem, Ivan Toney, is reportedly keen to explore new horizons. Sources intimate that Tottenham, among other Premier League elites, are vying for Toney’s signature.

As Football Insider states, “Toney feels the time is right to move on from Brentford in January with Spurs and Chelsea among the sides with an active interest.”

Toney’s decision comes despite an FA ban, prohibiting him from playing competitive football until 17 January, due to a breach in gambling rules. Nevertheless, his outstanding record speaks volumes. In the previous season, the England international netted 21 goals and provided five assists across all tournaments. This includes a personal best of 20 goals in the Premier League alone.

Brentford’s Strategy: Play or Counterplay?

With potential interest from clubs like Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, and even Fulham, Brentford might be preparing their first formal move to secure Guirassy as a strategic counter to Toney’s anticipated departure.

Only time will reveal the authenticity of these claims, but one thing is clear – Brentford’s January will be pivotal for their future trajectory.