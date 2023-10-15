Newcastle’s Guimaraes: Barcelona’s Next Midfield Target?

The Midfield Magnet: Bruno Guimaraes

The Quest Continues for Barcelona

Despite the addition of Oriol Romeu, Barcelona’s pursuit for world-class midfield talent remains unyielding. Understandably, they view Ulldecona’s acquisition as a fleeting remedy. Yet, the real allure for the Catalans appears to be Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes.

Guimaraes: The Geordie Gem

Guimaraes, boasting a valuation of a staggering 85 million euros by ‘Transfermarkt’, made his leap from Olympique Lyonnais to the shores of the River Tyne in January 2022. Newcastle, having splurged roughly 42 million on this Brazilian marvel, have been nothing short of enamoured by his prowess. It’s little wonder that earlier this month, they hastened to secure his services till June 30, 2028. A masterstroke that undoubtedly strengthens Newcastle’s hand in any future bargaining table showdowns.

A Catalan Whisper

Yet, as reported by Sport ES, there’s intrigue beneath the surface. Guimaraes’ fresh commitment with the Magpies carries a clandestine codicil, a nod towards Barcelona. Should the Spanish giants come knocking, their cost might just be a tad more favourable than any other suitor’s. In essence, there’s a price bracket exclusively for Barcelona, and then there’s one for the rest.

Financial Feasibility?

Barcelona’s aspiration to rope in Guimaraes might hover around the 65-70 million euros mark. Given their current coffers, that’s a steep mountain to scale. Yet, in football’s unpredictable landscape, one mustn’t be too hasty in dismissing possibilities. Especially when potential high-profile departures next transfer window might just bolster Barcelona’s war chest.