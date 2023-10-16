Ineos Proposal: Ratcliffe’s Route to United Control

Manchester United’s Future: Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Stakes & Strategies

Ratcliffe’s Route to Control

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ambition to secure a significant 25 per cent minority stake in Manchester United hinges on charting a “genuine path to majority control”. Prolonged discussions with the Glazers might push the official confirmation of this deal further into the future suggests Miguel Delaney’s report in the Independent .

The Board’s Decision on Ineos

Despite an impending vote by the club board on the Ineos proposal, sources have emphasised that concrete agreements beyond general terms remain elusive.

The Impact of Sheikh Jassim’s Departure

The spotlight has recently been on Sheikh Jassim’s widely-covered withdrawal. This move has heightened expectations around Ratcliffe’s likelihood to obtain a stake. However, there’s an underlying apprehension: the Glazer’s openness to a minority stake might pave the way for other competitors.

Ratcliffe’s Six-Month Strategy

Interestingly, Sir Jim Ratcliffe had eyed a minority stake strategy roughly half a year ago. Observers felt that the intentions of Avram and Joel Glazer, steering clear of a full sale, became increasingly evident.

Outplaying Qatar and Future Football Plans

Ratcliffe’s approach has given him an edge over Qatar, although comprehensive negotiations still loom large. This “way in” method also influences decisions related to football management. That said, Ineos is well-prepared, having sketched out blueprints for a revamped football framework.

The intricate dance of negotiations and strategies continues to play out, keeping the football world eagerly awaiting the next move.