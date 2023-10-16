On-Pitch Results vs Off-Pitch Tensions: Ten Hag’s Balance

Ten Hag’s Reign at Manchester United: A Mixed Bag

The Dressing Room Dynamics

Erik ten Hag, the Dutch mastermind, arrived at Manchester United with great expectations. His reputation for meticulous planning and strategic acumen preceded him. However, reports suggest that while his footballing acumen might be undebatable, his management of certain high-profile stars at United has raised eyebrows. As reported by Football Insider, there are whispers that Ten Hag struggles with the larger-than-life egos in the dressing room.

During his two-season tenure, the Dutch tactician has faced challenges, particularly with off-field issues. Incidents involving Mason Greenwood and Antony have not gone unnoticed. The underlying sentiment among the Manchester United top brass is of concern regarding Ten Hag’s handling of these situations.

Player Management Concerns

The concerns don’t end there. Players like Harry Maguire, once a towering figure and captain, Jadon Sancho, the attacker worth over £70 million, and Greenwood, who was loaned to Getafe recently, are among those who insiders feel could have been managed better. In stark contrast, Ten Hag received accolades for the manner in which he dealt with football legend Cristiano Ronaldo. Interestingly, that very relationship reached a point where Ronaldo’s lucrative contract had to be terminated mid-season.

Despite this, an emerging narrative is that Ten Hag might be lacking the requisite interpersonal skills to harmonise a dressing room brimming with global talents and the accompanying egos.

On-Pitch Struggles

The on-field results further intensify the scrutiny. A challenging start saw United facing defeat in half of their first eight Premier League fixtures. The recent nail-biting 2-1 victory against Brentford, courtesy of two last-minute goals, did offer some respite. However, the underlying issues remain. Ten Hag, known for his strict footballing philosophy, appears to grapple with translating it effectively on the pitch.

Football Insider provided a snapshot of the palpable tension, revealing an incident where Harry Maguire hastily left Old Trafford post a 3-1 loss to Brighton.

Transfers and Influence

The dynamics off the pitch also invite attention. Questions arise over the influence of Ten Hag’s agent, Kees Vos, especially concerning transfers. Notably, Vos’s agency has been instrumental in transfers of players like Rasmus Hojlund and Sofyan Amrabat. With the added dimension of Ten Hag’s son, Nigel, being an analyst for Vos’s Sports Entertainment Group, the plot thickens.

In Conclusion

Erik ten Hag’s journey at Manchester United, so far, is layered with complexities, both on and off the pitch. As the season progresses, all eyes will be on the Dutchman, eager to see if he can steer the ship through turbulent waters.