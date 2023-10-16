Euro 2024: Toney vs Watkins, Arsenal Move the Decider?

Arsenal Move Could Catapult Toney into England’s Euro 2024 Frame

As the Premier League unfolds, the future of Brentford’s star striker Ivan Toney is a hot topic. Toney’s current plight—serving a suspension—has more repercussions beyond his absence on the pitch for Brentford. It’s silently gnawing at his international prospects, particularly with the Euro 2024 on the horizon.

Downing Speculates on Toney’s Transfer Benefits

Former England international Stewart Downing recently weighed in on Toney’s situation. Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live Sport, Downing reflected on his own past experiences, suggesting that a leap to a more prominent club could be a game-changer for Toney. With Toney’s potential move to a high-flying Arsenal on the cards, the striker’s chances of representing England could receive a significant boost. It’s a theory not without precedent; bigger clubs often provide a more visible platform for players to catch the eyes of national selectors.

Watkins’ Rise Adds to Toney’s England Challenge

The international break underscored the increasing competition for places in Gareth Southgate’s squad. Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa, who marked his recent England appearance with a goal against Australia, is a case in point. His rise complicates Toney’s quest for an England spot, considering the impeccable form Watkins continues to display.

Champions League Spotlight Essential for Toney’s England Bid

Downing’s advice to Toney, influenced by his own interactions with managers during his career, highlights the unspoken hierarchy in football. It’s not just about talent, but also visibility. Playing for a top-tier club competing in elite tournaments like the Champions League could thrust Toney into an unavoidable spotlight, compelling Southgate to consider him seriously for England.

The potential for Toney to join Arsenal could be transformative. If he showcases his calibre there, especially with the Gunners chasing Premier League glory, it could sway Southgate’s selection. The allure of Champions League football and consistent exposure to high-stakes matches might just tilt the scales in Toney’s favour.

Toney, the Missing Piece in Arsenal’s Title Aspirations?

Arsenal’s current squad brims with talent. Young stalwarts like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are providing ample firepower, while Martin Odegaard is a constant creative force. However, voices within the football community argue that the introduction of a natural striker like Toney could be the final ingredient for a robust title challenge.

Toney’s potential arrival at Arsenal isn’t just about supplementing their attack. It’s about that x-factor, a striker’s instinct that could turn draws into victories and elevate Arsenal’s title aspirations from dream to reality. His prospective inclusion might be the jolt needed, not just for the club, but arguably for his international career prospects as well.