Euro Flashback: Can England Settle the Score with Italy?

Wembley Anticipation: England’s Duel with the Azzurri

Ah, the beautiful game. Football has a funny way of telling stories, doesn’t it? Rekindled rivalries, redemption arcs, and tales of what might have been. This Tuesday, a fresh chapter will be etched into the annals of football history.

A Glimpse Back to 2020

England and Italy. Two heavyweights. Their last encounter at the iconic Wembley was during the Euro 2020 finals, a night that still haunts many. “We fell short that night,” Kyle Walker recalls, the weight of the memory evident in his words. But for those not in the loop, it’s worth noting that Italy bested England on that fateful evening.

England, riding high on their dream run, drew first blood with a Luke Shaw wonder in the mere second minute. Yet, Leonardo Bonucci’s equaliser in the 67th minute changed the dynamics, and well, the rest is a story told through sombre English eyes and gleeful Italian celebrations.

“To arrive so close, to concede a goal through a set-play when we’ve been so impeccable; it was devastating,” Walker, Manchester City’s stalwart, reflects.

Learning from the Past

But the beautiful thing about football? It teaches. It heals. Drawing a parallel from his club career, Walker reminisces, “I went to Porto, faced Chelsea, and lost. Fast forward two years, and we’re celebrating a Treble. Teams evolve, people grow.”

Indeed, setbacks have their own strange way of paving the path to greatness. And this England side, under the astute guidance of Gareth Southgate, might be testament to that.

Southgate, always one with a clear vision, noted the distinct evolution of his squad. “[Our current team] is different. They’ve tasted consistent success, ranked in the world’s top five since 2018. Such consistency hasn’t been seen in the past three to four decades.”

The Stakes

BBC Sport reports that a solitary point will ensure the Three Lions’ participation in next summer’s Euro finals. For Luciano Spalletti’s Italy, the situation is more precarious; their hopes dangle in the balance, sitting second in Group C, level on points with Ukraine.

Southgate, pragmatic as ever, asserted that his lions won’t throw caution to the wind. “If it’s the 87th minute and we’re level, we won’t engage in any rash antics,” he remarked.

Walker echoed the sentiment, stressing the importance of a solid performance. “Going out there, giving our best, and if it ends 0-0? I won’t hold any regret. I’ll proudly represent my country in the finals.”

Anticipating the Showdown

The stage is set. Italy will once again face England at Wembley, memories of Euro 2020 lingering in the air. As the world watches with bated breath, Walker hopes for a hint of “payback.”

Football, as they say, is much more than just a game. It’s a narrative, filled with emotions, lessons, and undying hope. And as Tuesday unfolds, fans across the world will be hoping for another chapter worth remembering.