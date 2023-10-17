Report: Key Arsenal Defender’s Future Almost Sealed

Ben White and Arsenal: A Maturing Romance

There’s an underlying hum of optimism at the Emirates. The grapevine murmurs suggest a fortified bond is on the horizon. Word from the renowned Fabrizio Romano is that Arsenal are on the brink of tying down their versatile right-back, Ben White, to a fresh deal.

🔴⚪️ Arsenal are more than confident to get new deal done and sealed soon for Ben White. Negotiations are ongoing since August/September, as reported earlier. White, happy at Arsenal as club want his new contract sealed after Odegaard signed last month. pic.twitter.com/UdOpjcYrMD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 16, 2023

The Journey of Negotiation

One might say the seeds of this blossoming relationship were sown in August, with the club and player walking hand-in-hand through the maze of negotiations. Ben, evidently content in his role with the Gunners, exudes the aura of a player who’s found his footballing home.

Arsenal’s proactive approach, seeking resolution before a contract conundrum looms, hints at lessons learned from past misadventures. Their urgency is clear, especially when you consider that Ben White still has a generous three years left on his existing term.

Numbers Speak for Themselves

The Daily Mail previously highlighted the commencement of formal discussions, accentuating the club’s elevated hopes of a swift accord with their English defensive stalwart. With current earnings of roughly £120,000 weekly, one wonders how many zeros might find their way into White’s pocket with this impending agreement.

Intriguingly, Charles Watts flagged to TEAMtalk during those balmy summer months that Ben White and Odegaard were next in the queue for extended stays. Odegaard, as many will note, has already penned his commitment.

White’s Worth in Gold

Ever since swapping the seagulls of Brighton and Hove Albion for the canon of Arsenal, White’s contribution to Mikel Arteta’s blueprint has been nothing short of instrumental. A staggering 94 appearances don the young defender’s Gunner stats, making him a linchpin in Arteta’s plans.

Remarkably, in the current season, he’s been summoned to the field 12 times, establishing his starting position in 11 of those games. Barring a mere two instances, he’s soldiered through the entirety of the match, a testament to his stamina and Arteta’s trust in him.

The Future Looks Bright with White

The stage seems set for Ben White to etch a deeper mark at Arsenal. His growing importance, coupled with the club’s eagerness to secure his future, only adds to the anticipation of an official announcement. One thing’s certain, with White on board, the future is luminous for the Gunners.