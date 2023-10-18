Why James Maddison is Proving to be the Signing of the Summer

Tottenham’s Unexpected Rise

It has been a turbulent few months for Tottenham, which has resulted in a change of manager and the departure of Harry Kane. Many expected Spurs to struggle this season, with an instant return to Champions League football written off as an unlikely outcome. However, Ange Postecoglou has re-energised the football club. They are playing an entertaining brand of football and they are winning football matches. Supporters have started to believe again and they currently sit at the top of the table. In hindsight, the signing of James Maddison looks to be the best one made in the previous summer window.

Maddison’s Move to Tottenham

There was competition with Newcastle United to sign the England international, but Tottenham managed to clinch the deal. Considering the Magpies were a more settled club with Champions League football, it speaks volumes about the project that was set out in front of Maddison. When Kane left weeks later, many were making fun of the midfielder for making the move under false pretenses. Now, he is having the last laugh as he has stepped into the talisman role in the Tottenham side.

Filling Harry Kane’s Boots

Very few players would have the confidence to step into the Harry Kane shaped hole in the Tottenham side. It required a player with immense talent and considerable self-belief. Maddison has both. Many clubs will now be regretting not getting involved in the race to sign Maddison. He is a player that could improve any team in this league.

Maddison’s Influence in the Attack

Maddison carries a dual-threat in the final third. This season, he has 2.1 expected goals (xG) and 2.6 expected assisted goals (xAG). He averages 0.29 xG and 0.35 xAG per ninety minutes. This combined is 0.63 expected goal involvements per ninety minutes. The England international is at the heart of Tottenham’s attack and his production in the final third is there for all to see. He has contributed two goals and five assists in the Premier League. Maddison is roughly in line with his xG, but he is overperforming his xAG this season. A big reason for this is his set pieces. They are low quality chances, but his quality of delivery means that Spurs have carried a big threat from these situations.

Maddison’s Free Role and Performance

One noticeable thing when you watch Tottenham is that Maddison has been given a free role in the team. Postecoglou has identified that the midfielder can be the fulcrum of his team and that is bringing out the best in the former Leicester City man. He is averaging 3.1 shots per game, with each shot having an average xG of 0.09. Although these suggest Maddison hasn’t been shooting from the best locations, this has been a trend throughout his career. He has an impressive ability to score from range, as he has done frequently in his Premier League career. By allowing Maddison to be himself on the pitch, his production levels are high.

Outlook for Tottenham’s Season

Tottenham are still facing a lot of challenges this season, as it will be difficult to maintain their early season form. However, they haven’t really missed Harry Kane in their opening matches. Maddison has come in and filled that void. It looked an impossible task to replace the club’s record goalscorer, but Tottenham have managed to replace his talismanic qualities. Maddison looks to be the best signing made in the last summer. If he maintains his form, Spurs have a great chance of finishing in the top four.

Stats taken from fbref (powered by Opta)