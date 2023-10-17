Sweden Fans Find Refuge in Brussels Hotels After Terror Strike

Tragedy Shadows Football: Sweden Fans in Brussels Encounter Terror

In an unsettling series of events that upended the world of football and security in Europe, nearly 400 Swedish fans found solace in unexpected accommodation, under the vigilant watch of police forces, following a terror incident in Brussels. The ordeal began when two Swedish nationals fell victim to a fatal shooting in the city on a Monday evening.

A Disturbed Night of Football

Sweden’s pivotal Euro 2024 qualifier against Belgium faced an abrupt halt as authorities, prioritising safety above the spirit of the game, called off the event at half-time. The evacuation procedures at the King Baudouin Stadium kicked off close to 22:45 BST, stretching into the early morning hours until the final staff and supporters departed at 03:00, or 04:00 local time.

The Swedish squad, still processing the night’s horrific turn, promptly jetted back to the sanctuary of their homeland, ready to reintegrate with their respective clubs.

Swift Response to Brussels Attack

By Tuesday morning, the Brussels police had neutralised the assailant responsible for the indiscriminate attack. Addressing the media, Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander de Croo didn’t mince words as he condemned the incident, labelling the unwarranted killings as “a harrowing act of terrorism” that shook the core of the peaceful city.

Despite receiving early intel about the shootings, the Swedish Football Association (SvFF) and Belgian security forces deemed it appropriate to proceed with the match, considering the stadium’s significant distance from the crime scene and presumed safety.

Players and Fans: Between Shock and Security

The unsettling news reached the players and officials only during the half-time break, amidst a tense 1-1 scoreline. Victor Lindelof, Sweden’s captain and renowned defender for Manchester United, recounted the assurances provided by security teams, highlighting the stadium as a fortress amidst the chaos unfolding in Brussels.

However, Lindelof expressed reservations about rescheduling the match, citing Belgium’s secured spot in Euro 2024 and Sweden’s slim chances, rendering a replay redundant in the grand scheme of the qualifiers.

Emotional Outpouring in the Aftermath

The ripple effect of the Brussels attack was palpable among fans and players alike, with Lindelof taking to X – the platform once known as Twitter – to share his dismay and condolences. His message underscored the brutal reality of the tragedy, extending his sympathies to those directly affected and the wider community of supporters present on that fateful night.

The sentiment of confusion and distress wasn’t isolated to the players, as Susanne Petersson, representing Camp Sweden, relayed the collective anxiety permeating among the fans. With instructions to avoid public spaces, many supporters remained confined to their hotels, grappling with the uncertainty of the situation.

While details remain unclear regarding the victims’ original plans in Brussels, the attack’s sheer brutality has been universally denounced, reaching the upper echelons of football’s governing bodies. FIFA president Gianni Infantino voiced his shock, extending condolences to the bereaved families and solidarity with Belgium and Sweden.

Security Ramped Up Amidst Football’s Mourning

In a show of respect, UEFA has instructed a moment of silence across all Euro 2024 qualifiers, standing in unity with the lives unjustly claimed. This directive extends to the high-profile face-off between England and Italy at Wembley, scheduled for 19:45 BST.

Security measures are noticeably tightened, with the Metropolitan Police assuring an augmented presence to safeguard attendees. This reassurance is echoed in France, where authorities have doubled security efforts for the France-Scotland friendly in Lille, a stone’s throw from Brussels, demonstrating heightened vigilance in the wake of tragedy.