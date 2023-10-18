Rangers’ New Era: Clement’s Promise of Dominance and Victory

A Marathon of Ambitions: Philippe Clement’s Blue Vision

“Domination and victory” – Two powerful words chosen by Philippe Clement, the freshly appointed manager of Rangers. The 49-year-old knows he’s in for a monumental task, yet remains undeterred, sharing, “I want to win everything. My objectives are always to win.” With the weight of expectation on his shoulders, Clement embraces a marathon approach, alluding to the long game ahead and hinting at a long-term vision for the club.

The Clement Mentality: Breeding Winners

Having taken the torch from Michael Beale, Clement steps into a Rangers side seven points adrift from rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership. As if that challenge wasn’t enough, the Gers face an uphill battle in the Europa League. But hope is the name of the game, with the ex-Belgium midfielder expressing a driving ambition: “I want this mentality for the dressing room and create more winners.”

While exuding an aura of confidence, Clement humbly admits, “I’m not a magician with a wand, but I know we can make the players better.”

Building for the Future

News from the boardroom signals future reinforcements. As reported by BBC Sport, a new technical director is set to join the Ibrox setup. CEO James Bisgrove affirms Clement’s involvement in the decision-making, ensuring unity in the club’s ambitions. For Clement, this indicates a long-term commitment from the club, stating that the promise of such an appointment gave him the “feeling this is the right club to be at.”

Treading a path worn by predecessors Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Michael Beale, both of whom had brief stints at Ibrox, Clement recognises the work ahead. “Clearly there are things to improve or I wouldn’t be here,” he acknowledges.

Strategy Ahead: Eyes on the Prize

The gaffer is realistic about the club’s current position, remarking, “It’s not an advantage to be seven points behind, of course, but we need to be focused on ourselves.” Re-emphasising his marathon perspective, he adds, “It’s not about the next two or three games, it’s about a lot of games in a lot of competitions.”

Drawing inspiration from his Belgian tenure, Clement brings a love for “dominant football.” A style characterized by aggressive play, fluid positional changes, and a disciplined structure, ensuring the team is never caught off-guard.

Transfer Window Whispers

Although still assessing his squad, Clement hints at possible transfers come January. He’s keen on stability, remarking, “I don’t want 10 new players every year,” but also acknowledges the potential need for reinforcements in “some positions.”

For now, Clement is rolling up his sleeves, ready to put in the hard graft. He aims to “work day and night with the players”, instilling in them a fearlessness and resilience, highlighting, “There is not one team in the world who does not make mistakes.” His goal? A holistic Rangers team, technically adept, tactically astute, physically fit, and mentally robust, in the hope that, in his words, “results will follow.”