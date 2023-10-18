Victor Lindelof Addresses Old Trafford Future

Lindelof and Manchester United’s Contractual Ballet

Amid the whirlwind of speculation and contractual intricacies at the Theatre of Dreams, Victor Lindelof sheds light on the captivating drama surrounding his Manchester United future.

The Extension Controversy

Brought to the fore, Lindelof has swiftly dismissed the murmurs echoing through the hallowed halls of Old Trafford. “Manchester United triggering a one-year extension in my contract? That’s more than I heard,” stated the Swede, addressing the rampant rumours. Though while he’s taken aback by the premature assertions, he candidly anticipates the Red Devils will make their move in due time.

“But I have an option year and there is a deadline for it. When exactly I don’t know. But it feels quite likely that it will be activated.”

A Devotion to the Red Badge

Seven years. That’s how long Lindelof has been a part of the United fabric. A duration that’s seen him evolve, confront challenges, and cherish the emblem he’s worn with pride. Delving deeper into his aspirations, the defender unveiled his profound affection for the club.

“Absolutely [I want to continue at United]. I enjoy myself very much. I am entering my seventh year at the club. I feel good and the family feels good. It’s a club that I really like, and that I love to represent.”

The Dynamic Defensive Dance

Old Trafford once resonated with Lindelof’s consistent presence in the starting eleven. Yet, football’s ever-shifting landscape saw him momentarily eclipsed in the 2022/23 season. The duo of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, heralded as Erik ten Hag’s go-to partnership, took centre stage. Notwithstanding, Lindelof’s quality remains unscathed, evident in Ten Hag’s trust, granting him 20 Premier League appearances the previous season and a noteworthy five starts in the current run, thanks to some unforeseen injuries.

As per reports, 90Min stands as the fountainhead of this narrative, shedding an evocative light on Lindelof’s ongoing journey with Manchester United.