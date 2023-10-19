Report: Inter’s €50m Man Tipped for Old Trafford Switch?

Dimarco’s Dance: From San Siro to Old Trafford?

Inter Milan have slapped a tantalising €50 million price tag on their talisman, Federico Dimarco. The club’s devotion to the Italy international is clear; not only have they put a hefty sum on his head, but they’re also mulling over doubling his current €2m per annum salary.

The English Attraction

Manchester United, with their proud history and unwavering ambitions, alongside Paris Saint-Germain, have pricked their ears up. As reported by Calciomercato, both these football giants are keeping an eagle eye on the unfolding narrative at San Siro. But it’s not just these two; Dimarco’s allure isn’t exactly a well-kept secret. Chelsea and Manchester City have, in the past, thrown admiring glances his way. And lest we forget, Newcastle United, with their newfound riches, also tried to serenade the Italian as revealed by Football Transfers.

Contractual Conundrums

But here’s where the plot thickens. Inter might be serenading Dimarco with a new contract, yet ink hasn’t met paper. While the rumour mills are buzzing with Inter’s €50m valuation of their star, Dimarco’s heart seems set on the San Siro’s electric atmosphere.

Dimarco’s Own Words

After a triumphant clash against Empoli, the passionate defender exclaimed, “I don’t think there will be any problems, I certainly want to renew my contract with Inter.” Those aren’t words taken lightly.

Inter’s chief executive, Giuseppe Marotta, reflecting that sentiment, commented on the defender’s potential, saying: “Dimarco proves the sense of belonging towards the club, we are happy and proud. He keeps improving and he is still very young. We’ll soon meet to discuss a contract extension.”

Man United’s Dilemma

Over at the Theatre of Dreams, Man United’s left-back department seems to be experiencing more of a nightmare. Following a cascade of injuries, the likes of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have been side-lined. The addition of Sergio Reguilon, though promising, has been short-lived, leading to centre-back Victor Lindelof filling in the full-back void against Brentford.

With the landscape as it is, and Dimarco’s prowess undeniable, will the Red Devils swoop in or will the San Siro keep its star? Only time will tell.