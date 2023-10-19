Manchester United’s Defender Faces January Decisions

Manchester United’s Maguire: To Stay or To Go?

A Winter Window Dilemma

As the chilly gusts of the transfer window draw nearer, whispers have begun to circulate regarding the fate of Harry Maguire at Manchester United. With West Ham keenly positioned, it remains to be seen whether Old Trafford’s robust defender will be donning the Irons’ emblem come January.

Moyes Eyes Defensive Reinforcements

It’s no secret in the footballing world that David Moyes has been scouting for a formidable centre-back to strengthen his line-up. According to Football Insider, the seasoned manager’s desire to secure Maguire’s services hasn’t waned despite the myriad of challenges that might impede a smooth transition.

The Maguire Conundrum

While the air is rife with conjecture about Maguire’s Manchester United future, many insiders remain sceptical of a winter move. After all, the defender’s recent absence from Erik ten Hag’s preferred XI hasn’t quelled his commitment. An intimate source divulged to Football Insider that the English talisman seems content at Old Trafford, irrespective of the sporadic game time.

Potential Terms and Trepidations

Initial negotiations could revolve around a loan stint, with an option to buy. Yet, it’s paramount to note that West Ham’s coffers might be strained, especially considering Maguire’s weekly wages, which hover around a staggering £200,000. Previously in the summer, hopes of Maguire switching to the London club were rife, but the tides turned, leaving the discussions inconclusive.

Maguire’s Manchester Track Record

Despite the Englishman’s impressive play, evident from his 90-minute stint during the recent 2-1 victory over Brentford, his tenure has been marked by notable episodes. The £80million acquisition from 2019 found himself sans the captain’s armband earlier this summer, a decision orchestrated by Ten Hag. Since the Dutchman’s appointment in 2022, Maguire’s starts have dwindled to a mere 17, elucidating the coach’s preference. Nevertheless, Maguire’s contract is poised to extend till June 2025, cementing his place in the Red Devils’ saga for a few more years.