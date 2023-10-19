Sandro Tonali Faces Betting Activity Enquiry in Italy

Newcastle’s Star Midfielder Tonali Faces Investigation

Newcastle United’s bright talent, Sandro Tonali, is currently under the microscope. The Italian football federation, together with the Italian Prosecutor’s Office, is taking a keen interest in the midfielder’s activities off the pitch. At the heart of their enquiry? Alleged illicit betting connections as per BBC Sport.

An Unexpected Exit from Italy’s Training Ground

It came as a shock to many when the 23-year-old maestro was abruptly pulled out from Italy’s training sessions. This move, as many insiders suggest, is directly tied to the ongoing investigation. What remains clear is that Newcastle stands firmly with their £55m acquisition from Milan. The club’s message resonates loudly, “He and his family will continue to receive the club’s full support.”

However, due to the sensitive nature of the ongoing process, both Sandro and Newcastle United have chosen the path of discretion, refraining from making further comments at this juncture.

A Wider Enquiry?

Sandro is not alone. Aston Villa’s Nicolo Zaniolo also faced a similar fate, having to leave Italy’s training camp for Euro 2024 qualifiers. Both players were apparently tipped off about the investigation led by Italian prosecutors.

Juventus Midfielder’s Betting Ban

In a somewhat related incident, Juventus’s Nicolo Fagioli found himself on the wrong side of the law. He received a seven-month suspension from the Italian football federation (FIGC) for violating betting rules. Although five months of his one-year ban got suspended, the £10,848 fine is sure to sting. And as a step towards rectification, Fagioli is now committed to a six-month therapy plan, aiming to address and conquer his gambling issues.

In these testing times, it’s crucial for players and clubs to navigate the waters carefully, ensuring both personal and professional integrity.