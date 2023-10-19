Premier League Ups Live TV Games to Nearly 270

The Premier League Revolutionises TV Deals

A New Dawn for Football Broadcasting

In a trailblazing move, the Premier League has announced plans to substantially expand the number of live fixtures on UK television. From a current count of 200, viewers can anticipate nearly 270 live televised matches in the forthcoming rights cycle reveal BBC Sport. Such an ambitious leap demonstrates the league’s commitment to bringing more live football into homes across the UK.

Package Tendering: A Four-Year Game Plan

For the 2025-26 season, there are five enticing live packages on offer. Spanning between 42 and 65 games, these packages are part of a visionary four-year deal. Notably, “The Saturday afternoon 3pm blackout will remain in place but every 2pm Sunday kick-off will be televised.”

Historic Moves in Broadcasting

This monumental decision marks the Premier League’s first foray into a tender process for its rights since 2018. As we edge closer to the conclusion of the current £5bn domestic TV rights deal at the end of the 2024-25 season, it’s essential to note that its extension was permitted owing to the Covid-19 pandemic’s disruptions.

The Expected Bidders

Sky, a dominant force in football broadcasting, currently holds four packages, equating to 128 matches per season. In contrast, TNT offers two packages with 52 matches, while Amazon delivers a package of 20 matches.

What’s New in the Deal?

Football enthusiasts have something extra to cheer about. The fresh deal promises five midweek rounds, a jump from the present four. Weekend football remains untouched with slots like Saturday 12:30pm and 5:30pm, and the Sunday 2pm and 4.30pm fixtures. Additionally, the 8pm slot on Mondays or Fridays remains in play.

Conclusion: Looking Forward

The football community eagerly awaits the conclusion of the tender process, which is set to wrap up by year’s end. With these remarkable changes, the landscape of football broadcasting is poised for an evolution, bringing unparalleled excitement to fans everywhere.