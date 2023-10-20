Chelsea vs Arsenal Preview | Predictions, Stats and Key Players

This Saturday’s Premier League Showdown: Clash of the Titans

This Saturday is going to be one of the biggest of the season to date, with three televised matches. The teatime kick off sees Arsenal make the short trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea. It is a huge game for both sides. Chelsea need to make a big statement under Mauricio Pochettino and this offers an opportunity to do that. For Arsenal, they made their statement by beating Manchester City. If they want to challenge for the title, they need to follow that up against the Blues.

It has been a turbulent few years for Chelsea both on and off the pitch. Pochettino will hope to be the one that gets them back on track. It will be a difficult job due to the turnover in the playing squad. Although they are in the bottom half, supporters will be hoping that they can push on and challenge for a return to European competition. They need to do better in matches against other top teams, so this weekend will be a good test of where the side is.

Arsenal have moved above Manchester City in the league table, but they are still behind Tottenham. Mikel Arteta will be pleased with their start to the season, with the statement victory over City. It was their first win over the current champions for a while and it underlined where the Gunners stand in the Premier League. Last season wasn’t a fluke and they will have learned from the experience.

Interesting Stats

Chelsea have only won once in their last six Premier League matches against Arsenal.

Arsenal haven’t lost in their last 15 London derbies.

Key Men

Sterling

It has been a mixed start to the season for Raheem Sterling. He has had a few eye catching performances, but there have also been some underwhelming blunt displays. Pochettino seems keen to find a big role for him, which is smart due to his experience. There is still a lot of time left for Sterling at the top level. He hasn’t lost his explosive pace and that is why he is difficult to contain when he’s on form. Arsenal are set up well defensively, but City didn’t get the ball to their dribblers enough. This is something Chelsea can do through Sterling on Saturday.

Odegaard

The Arsenal captain has emerged as the key player in this team. He is the creative fulcrum of the side, while he offers a goal threat. Odegaard seems to have more freedom to shoot this season, as shown by his average of 2.6 per match. The midfielder has already scored three times and he will be the player that worries Chelsea the most this weekend. Considering he operates in the final third, his pass success rate of 84.8 is impressive and shows how consistent he is with the ball. His decision making in the final third is very good and he has emerged as one of the best in his position across Europe.

Team news

Axel Disasi, Nicolas Jackson, Armando Broja, Reece James and Cole Palmer are all doubts this weekend. It will be hoped that the majority are available. Malo Gusto is available after his suspension. Wesley Fofana, Christopher Nkunku, Romeo Lavia and Ben Chilwell are all long term absentees.

William Saliba and Bukayo Saka are both doubts. Arsenal need both to be fit, but they need to take care of them too. A serious injury to either would be devastating. Leandro Trossard is also a doubt.

Verdict

This is a difficult match to call. A lot relies on the fitness of Saka and Saliba. Without those two, Chelsea will feel confident at home, as it will unsettle the style of of Arsenal. If they are fit, the Gunners should have the class to get a result.

Chelsea 1-2 Arsenal